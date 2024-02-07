Advertisement

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Wednesday asserted that the breakup of the INDI Alliance on the national stage is set to resonate within its Jammu and Kashmir faction. Rana attributed the alliance's cohesion to a common sentiment of ‘hate-Modi syndrome’ and a joint quest for power. Addressing the Shakti Vandan Workshop at BJP Headquarters in Reasi, Rana asserted that the unity within the INDI alliance had been maintained by a shared sentiment of ‘hate-Modi syndrome’ and a joint pursuit of power, suggesting that the current disintegration is fuelled by opportunism and a prioritization of self and family over national interests.

Speaking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Rana emphasised the convergence of traditional rivals driven by public rejection due to what he termed as “opportunistic politics, nepotism and favouritism”. He expressed concerns that politically astute citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing a similar fate as the INDI alliance, with potential fragmentation on the horizon.

Advertisement

“Similar to the INDI alliance’s current faltering unity despite ideological differences, the allies in Jammu and Kashmir are also on a path toward disintegration. This is fueled by the public’s indifference to their reactionary approaches that have previously fueled unrest in Kashmir,” he added.

He emphasized a change in dynamics, where those once inciting unrest in the Valley are now exposed and rejected by the public. The potential disintegration, he suggested, stems from the public's focus on peace for continuous development, tourism and economic activities.

Advertisement

In a four-year shift, Rana credits PM Modi for transforming Jammu and Kashmir from a terror hotspot to a bustling tourism hub, citing tangible benefits such as thriving businesses and uninterrupted economic activities.

“The resolute and courageous leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived hope among the people, envisioning a surge in peace that will propel this region to become a proud and proactive participant in the nation’s growth narrative,” he added.