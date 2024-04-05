×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Liquor Worth Rs 98.52 Crore Seized In Chamarajanagar LS Constituency By Kerala Excise Department

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Kerala Excise department has seized liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore from Chamarajanagar constituency in Mysuru Rural district, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Liquor Worth Rs 98.52 Crore Seized In Chamarajanagar LS Constituency By Kerala Excise Department
Liquor Worth Rs 98.52 Crore Seized In Chamarajanagar LS Constituency By Kerala Excise Department | Image:Shutterstock/representative
Bengaluru: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Kerala Excise department has seized liquor worth Rs 98.52 crore from Chamarajanagar constituency in Mysuru Rural district, the Election Commission (EC) said on Thursday. The Income Tax (I-T) department and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) have also seized cash worth Rs 3.53 crore.

According to the EC, 1.22 crore litres of beer worth Rs 98.52 crore was seized from Chamarajanagar.

The I-T department seized Rs 2.20 crore from Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency, the EC said.

The SST seized Rs 35 lakh cash during checking in Gulbarga constituency in Kalaburagi district and Rs 45 lakh in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in two phases in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

