New Delhi: India today enters the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, with 15.88 crores of Indians voting in 12 states and 1 Union Territory across the country. Earlier, the polling was scheduled for 89 constituencies but amid the death of a candidate from BSP in Betul, the constituency will now vote in the third phase.

Among the 1,203 candidates in the fray, prominent names such as Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini, and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, and former Karnataka chief minister and JDS's HD Kumaraswamy are too contesting in the second phase.

Here's a list of the richest and poorest candidates for Phase 2:

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: 5 Richest Candidates

5. HD Kumaraswamy:

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is the fifth richest person on the list with a total assets worth Rs 217.21 crore.

4. Sanjay Sharma:

Madhya Pradesh Congres leader Sanjay Sharma ranks as the fourth richest candidate in the list of nominees in the second phase with declared assets worth Rs 232 crore.

BJP's candidate in Mathura and Bollywood's Dream Girl, Hema Malini is the third richest with assets worth Rs 278 crore.

2. DK Suresh

Second on the list stands Karnataka Congress MP and younger brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh, with assets worth Rs 593 crore.

1. Venkataramane Gowda

At the top stands the Karnataka Congress leader, who is also known as 'Star Chandru,' with declared assets worth Rs 622 crore, as per self-sworn affidavits of the contestants by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch. Gowda is contesting against HD Kumaraswamy in the second phase.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: 5 Poorest Candidates

5. VP Kochumon

Fielded by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), VP Kochumon from Kerala's Kottayam has declared assets worth Rs 2,230.

4. Shahnaz Bano

Bano, the Dalit Kranti Dal leader contesting from Jodhpur, has declared assets worth Rs 2,000 only.

3. Pruthvisamrat Mukindrao Dipwansh

Independent candidate from Amravati (SC), Dipwansh stands third in the list with declared assets worth Rs 1,400.

2. Rajeswari KR

Second on the list ranks independent candidate Rajeswari KR from Kerala's Kasaragood with declared assets worth Rs 1,000.

1. Laxman Nagorao Patil

Patil, an independent candidate from Maharashtra's Nanded, has the lowest assets in the second phase. As per his poll affidavit, he has declared assets worth Rs 500.

