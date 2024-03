Advertisement

BJP Candidate List: The BJP has finally announced a list of 195 candidates even before the Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates have been notified. The party has announced candidates on 51 seats from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from West Bengal, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 15 each from Gujarat and Rajasthan, 12 from Kerala, 9 seats from Telangana, 11 from Assam, 11 each from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 5 from Delhi, 2 from J&K, 3 from Uttarakhand, 2 from Arunachal Pradesh and 1 each from Goa, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar and Daman & Diu.

"PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju to contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to contest from Andaman & Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh," said BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on the BJP First Candidate List For the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

BJP First List of Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Constituency-wise Full List

Narendra Modi: Varanasi

Amit Shah: Gandhinagar

Smriti Irani: Amethi

Rajnath Singh: Lucknow

V Muralidharan: Attingal

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Fatehpur

Satyapal Singh Baghel: Agra

Ravi Kishan: Gorakhpur

Kiren Rijiju: Arunachal East

Mansukh Mandaviya: Porbandar

Santosh Pandey: Rajnandgaon

Bansuri Swaraj: New Delhi

Ranjit Dutta: Tejpur

Suresh Bora: Nagaon

Poonam Anand Mitesh Bhai Patel: Jamnagar

Purushottam Bhai Rupala: Rajkot

Dinesh Bhai Makeana: Ahmedabad

Rekha Ben: Banaskantha

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Guna

Krishna Gopi: Thrissur

Rajeev Chandrashekhar: Thiruvananthapuram

Shivraj Singh Chouhann: Vidisha

CR Patil: Navsari

Kishan Reddy: Secunderabad

Bandi Sanjay: Karim Nagar

Arjun Meghwal: Bikaner

Etela Rajender: Malkajgiri

Mahesh Sharma: Gautam Buddh Nagar

Bhola Singh: Bulandshahr

Hema Malini: Mathura:

Arun Kumar Sagar: Shahjahanpur

Pawan Singh: Asansol

Locket Chatterjee: Hooghly

Anirban Ganguly: Jadavpur

BJP Candidate List: 7 Key Things | Of BJP's First List of 195 Candidates

COLLECTIVELY 52.30% of the 195 candidates belong to ST/SC and OBCs

34 that is 17% are sitting ministers

28 that is 14.3% are women

47 that is 24.1% are below the age of 50

27 that is 13.84% are SCs

18 that is 9.23% are STs

57 that is 29.23% are OBCs