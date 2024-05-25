LIVE-BLOG
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 LIVE: 58 Seats Go to Polls in 8 States, UTs Today
Get all Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates here. Stay tuned.
7: 18 IST, May 25th 2024
The voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway in 8 states and Union Territories.
The voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.
6: 35 IST, May 25th 2024
The voting so far has been completed in 25 states and Union Territories, covering 428 constituencies out of the total 543. The final phase of polling is scheduled for June 1, with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4.
6: 34 IST, May 25th 2024
In the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election, 58 seats across eight states and UTs go to polls with 889 candidates in the fray
