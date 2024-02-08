On the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function - that it is a political function. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function, which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS."