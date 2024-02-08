Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:54 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Kerala's Kochi
Catch all the live updates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 here.
- Elections
- 3 min read
7: 54 IST, January 16th 2024
PM Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, held a mega roadshow in Kochi. He was received by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Nedumbassery airport, today. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also present.
4: 01 IST, January 16th 2024
The Trinamool Congress will do a Sampriti Rally on January 22 instead of attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, say sources.
3: 32 IST, January 16th 2024
While speaking at a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Kohima, Nagaland, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talked about the INDI Alliance. "The status of the INDIA alliance is very good. We are in conversation with our partners. The issue of seat-sharing is being taken up. Those discussions are ongoing. I think they are going quite well. Let's see where those discussions end. But broadly, a lot of those are quite simple. They are not complex discussions and they are relatively easy discussions to have. So, I am quite confident that they will be resolved," said Rahul Gandhi.
3: 08 IST, January 16th 2024
“We have not received any word from (the party) high command for seat-sharing with AAP,” said Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in an exclusive chat with Republic.
2: 52 IST, January 16th 2024
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has remarked on Rahul Gandhi's comment of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha being an ‘RSS-BJP’ event. "Don't want to comment on what Rahul Gandhi is saying…Ram Mandir is a matter of faith for us," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar. "...After 65 years of empty slogans of 'Garibi Hatao', Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his focussed, hardworking, determined, corruption-free governance and 'Garib Kalyan' policies, lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty," added Chandrasekhar.
2: 37 IST, January 16th 2024
YS Sharmila Reddy has been appointed the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress with immediate effect.
2: 33 IST, January 16th 2024
On the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "The RSS and the BJP have made the 22nd January function a completely political Narendra Modi function. It's a RSS BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function - that it is a political function. So it is difficult for us to go to a political function, which is designed around the Prime Minister of India and designed around the RSS."
1: 13 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit.
12: 28 IST, January 16th 2024
Amid rumours of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joining the INDI Bloc, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said that her party will be contesting the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections alone.
12: 01 IST, January 16th 2024
"INDIA Alliance will fight the Chandigarh Mayor elections with all its strength and register a historic and decisive victory. Don't consider this an ordinary election. This will be an election where for the first time it will be I.N.D.I.A vs BJP...After this election, the scorecard will be I.N.D.I.A 1, BJP 0. We think that the clean sweep on 18th January will be the beginning for the Lok Sabha election 2024,” he said.
10: 17 IST, January 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on January 16-17. The PM will inaugurate the new campus of the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics at Palasamudram and hold a roadshow in Kochi, where he will launch projects worth Rs.4,000 crore.
