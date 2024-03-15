Advertisement

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

MP Arjun Singh officially announced confirming his return to the BJP after he was denied a party ticket by the Trinamool Congress from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat which he represents.

Advertisement

Further, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is mulling about fielding his son, Kantesh, as an independent candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections after the latter's name was skipped in party's second list.

Eshwarappa said party leader BS Yediyurappa had promised that Kantesh will get the party's ticket for the Haveri seat. He added that Yediyurappa had assured that he would campaign to assure Kantesh's victory. However, the saffron camp fielded former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the seat.

Advertisement

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls LIVE Updates:

Another Congress MLA Resigns: Congress MLA Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal has resigned from the primary membership of the INC and from his membership in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab (MLA).

Congress MLA Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal has resigned from the primary membership of the INC and from his membership in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab (MLA). Congress Dials PDP for Support on 2 Seats of Jammu: Congress high command approached PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti requesting her not to field candidates in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats.

Congress high command approached PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti requesting her not to field candidates in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats. Newly Appointed Election Commissioners Join Office: Two newly-appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu joined the Commission today.

PM Modi to Hold Roadshow in Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday. NDA to Win Big in Tamil Nadu, Says AAMK Leader: In a big claim, the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will score a big win in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a big claim, the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will score a big win in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kantesh Likely to Contest As Independent Candidate: Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is contemplating fielding his son, Kantesh, as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections