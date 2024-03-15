×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls LIVE: PM Modi Holds Roadshow in Hyderabad, Arjun Singh Set to Join BJP

Catch all Lok Sabha 2024 Elections LIVE updates here!

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

MP Arjun Singh officially announced confirming his return to the BJP after he was denied a party ticket by the Trinamool Congress from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat which he represents.

Advertisement

Further, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is mulling about fielding his son, Kantesh, as an independent candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections after the latter's name was skipped in party's second list. 

Eshwarappa said party leader BS Yediyurappa had promised that Kantesh will get the party's ticket for the Haveri seat. He added that Yediyurappa had assured that he would campaign to assure Kantesh's victory. However, the saffron camp fielded former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the seat. 

Advertisement

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls LIVE Updates: 

  • Another Congress MLA Resigns: Congress MLA Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal has resigned from the primary membership of the INC and from his membership in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab (MLA).
  • Congress Dials PDP for Support on 2 Seats of Jammu: Congress high command approached PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti requesting her not to field candidates in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats. 
  • Newly Appointed Election Commissioners Join Office: Two newly-appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu joined the Commission today. 
  • PM Modi to Hold Roadshow in Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday.
  • NDA to Win Big in Tamil Nadu, Says AAMK Leader: In a big claim, the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will score a big win in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 
  • Kantesh Likely to Contest As Independent Candidate: Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is contemplating fielding his son, Kantesh, as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
BREAKING: Muslim League to Approach Supreme Court Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation

Muslim League on CAA

2 minutes ago
'Can't Proceed Based on Assumptions': SC Junks Plea Against Vote Machines- EVMs

SC Rejects EVM Plea

3 minutes ago
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback

LIVE News

4 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan

Jaya On Supporting Big B

12 minutes ago
Murder Accused Goes Live From Jail

Murder Accused Hosts Live

16 minutes ago
Paytm

Paytm gets five handles

17 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

19 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah

20 minutes ago
Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna Sequel?

24 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

LTTS secures order

25 minutes ago
TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Now

TSPSC Group 1 exam forms

30 minutes ago
Standup Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Predicts Hilarious Future Of Avocados In India

Future Of Avocados

33 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Electoral Bonds Case

34 minutes ago
Nikkei

China stocks decline

35 minutes ago
NEET MDS 2024 postponement plea hearing in Supreme Court today

NEET MDS postponement

40 minutes ago
Kris Srikkanth and Virat Kohli in picture

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

40 minutes ago
Stuck In A Weight Loss Rut? Here Are Workouts That Might Help You

Weight Loss Rut Workouts

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News16 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo