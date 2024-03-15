Lok Sabha 2024 Polls LIVE: PM Modi to Attend NDA Election Meeting in Andhra on March 17

Advertisement

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow and addressed a public meeting in Kanyakumari on Friday and will address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, PM Modi said, “People of Jammu and Kashmir rejected people who dreamt of breaking the country. Now, people of Tamil Nadu are going to do the same.”

Advertisement

MP Arjun Singh officially announced confirming his return to the BJP after he was denied a party ticket by the Trinamool Congress from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat which he represents.

Further, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is mulling about fielding his son, Kantesh, as an independent candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections after the latter's name was skipped in party's second list.

Advertisement

Eshwarappa said party leader BS Yediyurappa had promised that Kantesh will get the party's ticket for the Haveri seat. He added that Yediyurappa had assured that he would campaign to assure Kantesh's victory. However, the saffron camp fielded former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from the seat.

Lok Sabha 2024 Polls LIVE Updates:

PM Modi to Attend NDA Poll Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the NDA election meeting at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the NDA election meeting at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Friday. DK Shivakumar on Electoral Bonds: On the electoral bonds issue, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "We all are bound by the Constitution. The Supreme Court is the highest body. The Supreme Court's five-bench judgment has come out. Congress party does not want to be involved and doesn't want to comment on it. Whatever decision has been taken by the court, I hope institutions will implement."

On the electoral bonds issue, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "We all are bound by the Constitution. The Supreme Court is the highest body. The Supreme Court's five-bench judgment has come out. Congress party does not want to be involved and doesn't want to comment on it. Whatever decision has been taken by the court, I hope institutions will implement." BRS-BSP Alliance for LS Polls: BRS and BSP entered into an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. BRS chief KCR announced that Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats will be given to BSP.

BRS and BSP entered into an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. BRS chief KCR announced that Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats will be given to BSP. EC to Announce Lok Sabha Polls Dates Tomorrow: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. It will also announce poll dates for some state assemblies.

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. It will also announce poll dates for some state assemblies. PM Modi in Tamil Nadu: During a public rally in Kanniyakumari, PM Modi says, "BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu this time will shatter the arrogance of the DMK-Congress INDI alliance."

During a public rally in Kanniyakumari, PM Modi says, "BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu this time will shatter the arrogance of the DMK-Congress INDI alliance." EC Holds Review Meet for Lok Sabha Polls: The Election Commission is holding review meeting for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. As compared to 2019, more troops to be deployed this time in West Bengal and other states.

The Election Commission is holding review meeting for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. As compared to 2019, more troops to be deployed this time in West Bengal and other states. Another Congress MLA Resigns: Congress MLA Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal has resigned from the primary membership of the INC and from his membership in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab (MLA).

Congress MLA Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal has resigned from the primary membership of the INC and from his membership in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab (MLA). Congress Dials PDP for Support on 2 Seats of Jammu: Congress high command approached PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti requesting her not to field candidates in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats.

Congress high command approached PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti requesting her not to field candidates in Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats. Newly Appointed Election Commissioners Join Office: Two newly-appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu joined the Commission today.

PM Modi to Hold Roadshow in Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday. NDA to Win Big in Tamil Nadu, Says AAMK Leader: In a big claim, the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will score a big win in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a big claim, the general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will score a big win in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kantesh Likely to Contest As Independent Candidate: Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa is contemplating fielding his son, Kantesh, as an independent candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections