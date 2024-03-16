×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Catch all Lok Sabha Election LIVE updates here!

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India will announce the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, March 16, at 3 pm. The ECI announced that the polling schedule for the general elections will be announced on a televised live conference this afternoon.

The ECI posted a brief statement on X and said dates for four Assembly polls - scheduled to be held around the same time - would also be announced. The four states expected to vote in April/May are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand scheduled to vote later this year.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: 

  • The Madras high court on Friday allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore scheduled on March 18 after the state government denied permission citing various reasons including security risk. 
  • The Election Commission will announce Lok Sabha election schedule today at 3 pm. 
Published March 16th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

