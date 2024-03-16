Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India will announce the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 today, March 16, at 3 pm. The ECI announced that the polling schedule for the general elections will be announced on a televised live conference this afternoon.

The ECI posted a brief statement on X and said dates for four Assembly polls - scheduled to be held around the same time - would also be announced. The four states expected to vote in April/May are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand scheduled to vote later this year.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates:

The Madras high court on Friday allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's roadshow in Coimbatore scheduled on March 18 after the state government denied permission citing various reasons including security risk.

