Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is announcing the schedule for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and some state assemblies today at 3 PM. The ECI announced that the polling schedule for the general elections will be announced on a televised live conference this afternoon. CEC Rajiv Kumar will address the Press Conference on General Elections 2024 together with EC's Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end on 16 June 2024.

General elections will be held in 543 Parliamentary constituencies. Several parties including the BJP and Congress released their two list of candidates. The BJP has so far released two lists of 267 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress Party has announced the names of 82 candidates over two lists. PM Modi is set to contest from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency while Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

The ECI posted a brief statement on X and said dates for four Assembly polls - scheduled to be held around the same time - would also be announced. The four states expected to vote in April/May are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand scheduled to vote later this year.

Standby For EC Press Conference On 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates: LIVE Updates

UP Congress president Ajay Rai says, "We are waiting for the Election Commission to announce the schedule, we'll go into the election with full strength."

YSRCP on Saturday announced candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived at Election Commission of India, ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the general elections.

On meeting with NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat says, "We discussed the campaigns for the upcoming elections and about the upcoming INDIA alliance meeting in Shivaji Park."

On the Election Commission of India and fair conduct of elections, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “The Election Commission must be unbiased. It should not belong to any party.”

The Madras high court on Friday allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Coimbatore scheduled on March 18 after the state government denied permission citing various reasons including security risk.

