Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

LIVE Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15

Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 looming, political parties have commenced rigorous preparations. Candidate lists are being finalised, manifestos are being crafted, and alliances are being forged. The ruling party BJP, the Opposition Congress and others are analysing demographics, public sentiment, and pressing issues to tailor their messages effectively. Social media platforms are buzzing with activity as parties vie for online engagement and support. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2024.  

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here are the LIVE updates 

AP Congress Candidates Screening Committee Meet: The Andhra Pradesh Congress candidates screening committee meeting is to be held in Delhi this afternoon. The committee will discuss and suggest the final names to the Congress Election Committee. 

SC to Hear Pleas challenging the CEC and Other Election Commissioners Act: Supreme Court agrees to list for hearing on March 15 the pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, which dropped the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel of Election Commissioners.

Preneet Kaur to Join BJP:  Four-time MP from Patiala and Capt Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur is set to join the BJP. Preneet, currently suspended by Congress amid allegations of working against the party's interests, has publicly declared her alignment with the saffron party in her stronghold of Patiala.  

Maharashtra Congress Leader Joins BJP: Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Padmakar Valvi joins BJP, in the presence of state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and party leader Ashok Chavan, in Mumbai.

Poll Preparedness in J&K: The Election Commission began consultations with political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to review preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union territory. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other officials of the poll panel, who arrived in J&K on Monday for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, held interactions with delegations from the National Conference, PDP, BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and the Aam Admi Party, officials said. National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani, who led his party's delegation, said they impressed upon the Election Commission the need for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir together with the Lok Sabha polls. 

BJP Second List Soon: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee wrapped up its second meeting in the national capital, reportedly finalizing approximately 90 candidates for the impending Lok Sabha elections, as per sources from ANI. An official announcement is expected imminently, as indicated by party insiders.

Kharge on senior leaders shying away from contesting polls: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed reports that senior party leaders are avoiding contesting the Lok Sabha elections, stating that if party workers urge him to run, he may consider it. However, he hinted that due to his age, he might refrain from entering the electoral battle this time.

Uddhav's Offer to Gadkari: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his call to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging him to depart from BJP if he feels "insulted" within the party. 

'NDA Will Win All Seats In Karnataka': “Every Indian’s life has improved as a result of the remarkable development work carried out in every field over the past 10 years under the direction of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. The Government has widened the benefits of welfare government schemes for the poor, labourers, farmers, and those at the bottom of pyramid, society by utilizing modern technology effectively and eliminating the distribution system of brokers and corruption. The efforts initiated between 2014 and 2024 were just a trailer; the real picture is still a work in progress and will be shown between 2024 and 2029. The goal of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s “Viksit Bharat” should be the unwavering focus of every BJP leader, day and night”, said Fadnavis. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

