Nitish Kumar HIGHLIGHTS: After ditching the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance led by Lalu Yadav's RJD, Nitish's JDU and the Congress party) yet again, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to switch sides and rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Republic TV sources have said. While the JDU has maintained ‘nothing wrong’, hectic parleys in Bihar and Delhi have hinted that all is not well between the two parties. Nitish had initially snapped ties with the BJP in 2022 and joined the Grand Alliance. Speculation about his return to the NDA gained traction when he took a swipe at the Congress-led UPA government, criticising its indecision regarding conferring the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, to Bihar's revered socialist leader and former CM, Karpoori Thakur. According to sources, the growing discord within the ruling alliance became more apparent as Nitish Kumar refused to participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo ‘Nyay’ Yatra, which is scheduled to enter Bihar on January 30. Nitish decision to not walk with Rahul has further accentuated the perceived rift within the coalition. His strategic moves and public statements suggest a realignment of political alliances in the state, setting the stage for a dynamic and potentially transformative political landscape in the lead-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on the Bihar political crisis.

Bihar Political Crisis: Top Highlights From The Day

While leaving for Patna, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, “It is the party's decision on what they want, whom they want to take in the party. It doesn't depend on what I want or not.”

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey leaves for Patna amid Bihar political crisis.

BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi likely to be Bihar's Deputy CM: Sources

‘Nitish Kumar was not respected, but abused in grand alliance,’ said JDU MLA Gopal Manjhi.

Lalu Yadav called Nitish Kumar 5 times. However, he didn't answer the call, as per reports.

Bihar government transfers 45 officers of Bihar Administrative Service.

On the current political situation in Bihar, Union Minister & President of RLJP, Pashupati Kumar Paras says, “I had said that the person is not powerful, the time is powerful. We are with the NDA and will remain with them.”

Union Home Ministre Amit Shah reaches BJP HQ.

Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav calls a meeting of his close aides at his official residence in Patna. The meeting is currently underway.

Bihar LoP and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "He (Tejashwi Yadav) will tell you about this (his absence at the event).

When asked why Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav did not come for the official event at Raj Bhavan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "Ask those who did not come."

RJD in touch with JDU MLAs. RJD MLAs to hold key meet at 1 PM tomorrow.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, where his deputy Tejashwi Yadav remained absent.

I have come straight from Delhi, I don't have much info. Time will tell what will happen. Whatever decision central leadership will take, Bihar BJP will stand by it, said Sushil Modi.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, " I'm confident that central high command will decide as per the interest of the nation and party (BJP)...I am neither happy nor unhappy...I know that whatever the decision will be, I am a party worker and my job is to accept the decision of the party irrespective of what is inside my mind."

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has reached Raj Bhawan amid reports of resignation.

Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of a new alliance between the Janata Dal (United) and BJP in Bihar on January 28.

BJP leader Sushil Modi is likely to be his deputy.

All eyes on key meet at 4 PM.

RLJD Chief Upendra Kushwaha said, "There is talk that he may join the NDA alliance. CM Nitish Kumar is indeed considering leaving the (INDIA alliance). If he joins the NDA, the big question is whether he will stay with the NDA after the elections or not... What is the guarantee that he will not leave the NDA alliance after the Lok Sabha elections..."

Bihar RJD leader Shyam Rajak says, "Our (RJD-JD(U)) alliance is strong and it will continue to remain strong."

Echoing similar remarks, Bihar RJD leader Shakti Yadav refuted reports of rift and said, "Bihar Mahagathbandhan government is progressing keeping the welfare of the people of the state. Only those who have fear in their hearts say 'all is well' repeatedly. BJP is scared regarding Bihar."

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari says, "All is well in the Nitish-Tejashwi government. Some elements have been trying to topple the government since the start. No one can topple the Bihar govt."

BJP leader Nitin Navin says, "...Nitish Kumar has said that he doesn't agree with dynastic politics. I think he is not satisfied with the situation he is in. The central leadership of the party will decide (including Nitish Kumar in NDA)."

On the political situation in the state, Bihar BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu says, "A change is certain. It is a matter of short time now. In a BJP yesterday, the party has also taken a decision. Nitish ji is also ready. PM Modi also likes Nitish ji. NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar if Nitish ji joins us....I think everything will get sorted in two days. There will be NDA govt in Bihar."

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government will not last for long. The HAM president said that by seeing the statements of his former ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he had sensed earlier that there would be a change in the state. "Recently I had said that there would be a change in Bihar after January 20 and the basis of this was Nitish Kumar's statement. He has said many things against RJD...On this basis, we said that the alliance would not work. Their alliance will not last for long. Nitish Kumar's dream of becoming PM has been shattered... Therefore, after breaking the alliance, he may contest the Lok Sabha elections independently or join the other alliance," Manjhi said. The former Bihar Chief Minister said that if Kumar jumped ship again, he would not compromise with the top post.