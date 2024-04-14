×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Sanjay Singh Meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Speaks on CMP

Stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: ANI
AAP Calls BJP Manifesto 'Jumla Patra'
Manish Tewari Thanks Congress For Fielding Him From Chandigarh
Sanjay Singh Meets Kharge, Asks For CMP
  • Listen to this article
12: 26 IST, April 14th 2024

"Today the BJP has given the 'Jumla Patra' to the entire country. Even after running the government for 10 years, they were not able to fulfil even one of their promises. They had promised the youth that 2 crore jobs would be given every year but today the country's unemployment figure is the highest in the history of this country...The amount spent on Ayushman Bharat in the entire country is less than the health budget of Delhi. The health budget in Delhi is Rs 9000 crore, but only Rs 8000 crore has been spent on Ayushman Bharat in the entire country..." said AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi. 

 

12: 24 IST, April 14th 2024

“I was born there, brought up there, did my school, college, university, everything there. My father was shot by terrorists in the same city. My mother spent her entire life there. That's why I am happy that Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all leaders considered me worthy of this that I should go and serve my birthplace,” said Congress leader Manish Tewari. 


 

11: 23 IST, April 14th 2024

"He encourages us in the House. He is our LoP. After being released from jail, I had to meet him and take his blessings for the upcoming fight. Second, we also kept the proposal of issuing an INDI Alliance's Common Minimum Programme (CMP), in order to tell about key issues we will put forward before people after the formation of the INDI Alliance government...." said AAP MP Sanjay Singh regarding his meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. 

 

 

 


 

11: 12 IST, April 14th 2024

“Whatever inputs that we have got during Rahul Gandhi's Yatras, we put that in our manifesto and released it timely on April 5... They (BJP) are in power today and when just 4 days are left in the first phase of elections you are releasing the manifesto. 10 days back, you formed a committee for a manifesto under Rajnath Singh and in 10 days, you made the manifesto for 140 cr people. They have written 'Modi Ki Gaurantee' on the manifesto and 'Modi Ki Gaurantee' is a failure,” said former Rajasthan CM & Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on BJP's manifesto. 

9: 54 IST, April 14th 2024

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mysuru and Mangaluru for the Lok Sabha poll campaign on Sunday.He is expected to address a mega rally in Mysuru, where he will share the dais with JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, and later hold a roadshow in the coastal city of Mangaluru.

9: 52 IST, April 14th 2024

AAP MP Sanjay Singh to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence today, said sources. 
 

9: 31 IST, April 14th 2024

“We have seen those days when Congress lawyers used to stand up and try to stop the judicial process and say that it will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party. They were not concerned about the country, Ram Lalla. They did vote bank politics and kept creating obstacles but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a grand Ram temple was built in Ayodhya,” said BJP National President JP Nadda ahead of manifesto release on Sunday. 

9: 10 IST, April 14th 2024

BJP national president JP Nadda felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party Headquarters in Delhi. PM Modi will shortly release the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

9: 07 IST, April 14th 2024

President Droupadi Murmu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, at the Parliament premises.

 

 


 

9: 09 IST, April 14th 2024

PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay at the BJP HQ in Delhi. 
 

 

 

8: 22 IST, April 14th 2024

On Akhilesh Yadav's Moradabad visit, senior party leader ST Hasan said, “I got to know this through media and newspapers. If Akhilesh Yadav calls me or comes to my home, I'll accompany him out of compulsion as my etiquette says so... I'll go out of my respect for Akhilesh Yadav but not to campaign. People are sad and if I campaign they'll be against me…”

Samajwadi Party had replaced ST Hasan as its Moradabad Lok Sabha candidate and had fielded Ruchi Veera. 

8: 14 IST, April 14th 2024

BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde arrived at the party Headquarters in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the manifesto release. 

 

7: 43 IST, April 14th 2024

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's other senior leaders will attend the unveiling of the manifesto at the party headquarters that coincides with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a towering leader from the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution.

7: 43 IST, April 14th 2024

The BJP will release its manifesto - Sankalp Patra - for the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, with its planks of welfare and development besides a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' expected to figure prominently in its election agenda. 

Published April 14th, 2024 at 07:45 IST

