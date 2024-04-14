Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Sanjay Singh Meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Speaks on CMP

On Akhilesh Yadav's Moradabad visit, senior party leader ST Hasan said, “I got to know this through media and newspapers. If Akhilesh Yadav calls me or comes to my home, I'll accompany him out of compulsion as my etiquette says so... I'll go out of my respect for Akhilesh Yadav but not to campaign. People are sad and if I campaign they'll be against me…”

Samajwadi Party had replaced ST Hasan as its Moradabad Lok Sabha candidate and had fielded Ruchi Veera.