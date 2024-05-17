Updated May 17th, 2024 at 07:32 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi in Mumbai; Cong and SP to Hold Rallies in UP Today
Stay tuned here for all the latest updates related to Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections.
- Elections
- 1 min read
7: 30 IST, May 17th 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Aam and Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in a series of organisational meetings and will lead a roadshow in Amritsar, Punjab on Thursday.
7: 30 IST, May 17th 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold join rallies in constituency Rae Bareli and Amethi on Friday.
This comes as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held two rallies in Maharajganj and Bansgaon on 14 May.
Advertisement
7: 30 IST, May 17th 2024
On Friday, May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.
On Wednesday, the PM addressed two elections in Maharashtra — in Nashik and Thane districts — in support of NDA nominees and also held a roadshow in Mumbai later.
Published May 17th, 2024 at 07:32 IST