Updated May 17th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi in Mumbai; Cong and SP to Hold Rallies in UP Today

Aam Aadmi Party in Amritsar
Congress and Samajwadi Party in UP
PM Modi to Hold Rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park
7: 30 IST, May 17th 2024

Delhi Chief Minister Aam and Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in a series of organisational meetings and will lead a roadshow in Amritsar, Punjab on Thursday.

7: 30 IST, May 17th 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold join rallies in constituency Rae Bareli and Amethi on Friday.

This comes as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held two rallies in Maharajganj and Bansgaon on 14 May.

7: 30 IST, May 17th 2024

On Friday, May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

On Wednesday,  the PM addressed two elections in Maharashtra — in Nashik and Thane districts — in support of NDA nominees and also held a roadshow in Mumbai later.

Published May 17th, 2024 at 07:32 IST