×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:21 IST

Its PM Modi's Family vs Rahul Gandhi's Family For LS Polls, Claims Revanth

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
We Will Fight Against PM Modi's Family in Elections: Telangana CM | LIVE
Its PM Modi's Family vs Rahul Gandhi's Family For LS Polls, Claims Revanth | Image: ANI
LS Polls: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Fighting for Political Survival
RJD, Mahagathbandhan Rattled Because PM Modi is Visiting Bihar: BJP
Joined Hands With BJP, Janasena to Ensure Anti-incumbency Vote Does Not Get Split: Chandrababu Naidu
  • Listen to this article
8: 20 IST, April 7th 2024

As the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections gathers momentum, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, the leaders of two prominent regional parties in Maharashtra, are fighting a battle for political survival. The polls are also an acid test for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as they have cast their lots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by splitting their respective parties.

8: 12 IST, April 7th 2024

"...PM Modi is coming to the land of Bihar today, RJD and Mahagathbandhan are rattled because PM Modi is visiting Bihar. They think that they are in a contesting position now by having an alliance with VIP. PM Modi visits Bihar as he loves this place. This time Mahagathbandhan won't get even one seat in the elections, the people of Bihar will give all 40 seats to PM Modi," said  BJP's National Spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain. 

Advertisement
7: 37 IST, April 7th 2024

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Janasena, BJP and TDP joined hands to rid Andhra Pradesh of the ruling YSRCP and ensure that the anti-incumbency vote does not get divided. Addressing a public meeting at Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour, the former chief minister said that the NDA partners banded together for the future of Andhra Pradesh.

7: 32 IST, April 7th 2024

“Congress is a family. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the upcoming elections are not elections but a war between two families. One family is of PM Modi and the other is the Gandhi family. It is EVM, ED, CBI and Income Tax in PM Modi's family. Our family has martyrs Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the one to sacrifice the PM's chair Sonia Gandhi, the ones to sacrifice their life for the country Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Lakhs of Congress workers are our family. We will see if PM Modi's family or our family wins these elections. We will fight against PM Modi's family... We will fight against EVM, ED, CBI... We will sacrifice ourselves in this fight if needed...,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 07:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL Recap

a minute ago
Storm Kathleen Hits Flight Ops in Parts of UK, Power Supply in Ireland

Storm Kathleen in UK

a minute ago
Fatal Bus Accident in Karnataka: 4 Killed, Several Injured

Bus overturn in Karnataka

a minute ago
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 1 Resu

6 minutes ago
Goldy Brar

Goldy Brar's Claim

8 minutes ago
Slovakia Elects Pro-Russia Pellegrini, Over Pro-Western Candidate

Pro-Russia Pellegrini Won

32 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Cong

35 minutes ago
We Will Fight Against PM Modi's Family in Elections: Telangana CM | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

35 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam To Join Shiv Sena

39 minutes ago
A still from Family Star

Family Star BO Collection

44 minutes ago
RR vs RCB

IPL 2024 points table

an hour ago
Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

MI vs DC: Dream11 Fantasy

an hour ago
AP ICET 2024 registration closing today

AP ICET Registration

an hour ago
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai With CM Arvind Kejriwal

Samuhik Upwas on April 7

an hour ago
BJP Candidate Locket Chatterjee Accuses TMC Supporters Of Accosting Her Vehicle

BJP candidate Locket

an hour ago
Speeding Car Rams Into Express Train, Damages Several Coaches

Car Rams Into Train

an hour ago
Prioritizing Student Mental Health: Addressing Challenges on World Health Day 2024

World Health Day 2024

an hour ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shoot Of Historical Drama Chhaava In Wai

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  2. Shameful That Cong Asking 'Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai:' Shah Slams Kharge

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  3. Rajasthan Man Kills Teen Daughter For Not Studying

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Disturbing Trend: CJI

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Is There a Mumbai Mega Block This Sunday? Local Train Timings For Apr 7

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo