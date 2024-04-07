Its PM Modi's Family vs Rahul Gandhi's Family For LS Polls, Claims Revanth

“Congress is a family. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the upcoming elections are not elections but a war between two families. One family is of PM Modi and the other is the Gandhi family. It is EVM, ED, CBI and Income Tax in PM Modi's family. Our family has martyrs Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the one to sacrifice the PM's chair Sonia Gandhi, the ones to sacrifice their life for the country Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Lakhs of Congress workers are our family. We will see if PM Modi's family or our family wins these elections. We will fight against PM Modi's family... We will fight against EVM, ED, CBI... We will sacrifice ourselves in this fight if needed...,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.