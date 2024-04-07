Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:21 IST
Its PM Modi's Family vs Rahul Gandhi's Family For LS Polls, Claims Revanth
8: 20 IST, April 7th 2024
As the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections gathers momentum, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, the leaders of two prominent regional parties in Maharashtra, are fighting a battle for political survival. The polls are also an acid test for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as they have cast their lots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by splitting their respective parties.
8: 12 IST, April 7th 2024
"...PM Modi is coming to the land of Bihar today, RJD and Mahagathbandhan are rattled because PM Modi is visiting Bihar. They think that they are in a contesting position now by having an alliance with VIP. PM Modi visits Bihar as he loves this place. This time Mahagathbandhan won't get even one seat in the elections, the people of Bihar will give all 40 seats to PM Modi," said BJP's National Spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain.
7: 37 IST, April 7th 2024
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Janasena, BJP and TDP joined hands to rid Andhra Pradesh of the ruling YSRCP and ensure that the anti-incumbency vote does not get divided. Addressing a public meeting at Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour, the former chief minister said that the NDA partners banded together for the future of Andhra Pradesh.
7: 32 IST, April 7th 2024
“Congress is a family. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the upcoming elections are not elections but a war between two families. One family is of PM Modi and the other is the Gandhi family. It is EVM, ED, CBI and Income Tax in PM Modi's family. Our family has martyrs Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the one to sacrifice the PM's chair Sonia Gandhi, the ones to sacrifice their life for the country Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Lakhs of Congress workers are our family. We will see if PM Modi's family or our family wins these elections. We will fight against PM Modi's family... We will fight against EVM, ED, CBI... We will sacrifice ourselves in this fight if needed...,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.
