Updated April 7th, 2024 at 12:46 IST
Have Achieved in 10 Years What Could Not Be Done in 60 Years After Independence: PM Modi in Bihar
12: 46 IST, April 7th 2024
This is 'new India' that knows to protect its citizens and international borders... In 1952, Congress gave a wound to India by implementing Article 370 in Kashmir, PM Modi and HM Amit Shah by abrogating Article 370 ended terrorism, forever. Now, no one can shelter terrorists and naxals in India. On one side it's The Guardian's report that is saying that terrorists are being killed in Pakistan, and the world is taking terrorism as a burden and on the other side it is Congress who used to feed biryani to terrorists when they were in power. Congress starved the poor and fed biryani to terrorists, PM Modi has been giving free rations to 80 crore people for the last 4 years and will continue to give for the upcoming 5 years.
12: 34 IST, April 7th 2024
PM Modi on Sunday launched a fiery attack on Congress, saying "Ashamed to Listen Kharge's Comment on Kashmir."
12: 22 IST, April 7th 2024
PM Modi on Sunday said that the government is striving towards eradicating poverty from the country. He said, “I have lived through poverty before reaching here. I will not sit quiet till poverty is eradicated.”
12: 14 IST, April 7th 2024
PM Modi, while addressing an election rally in Bihar's Nawada said ‘Gareeb ka beta Modi, gareeb ka sevak hai.’
12: 12 IST, April 7th 2024
BJP's Odisha unit vice president Lekhasri Samantasinghar resigned from party and joined BJD on Sunday.
11: 41 IST, April 7th 2024
PM Modi will shortly address a public rally in Bihar's Nawada.
11: 06 IST, April 7th 2024
The way two CMs of our country were arrested is undoubtedly dangerous for democracy. The arrest could have been made after the elections. I wish AAP leaders all the best. They have the right to raise their voices.
11: 04 IST, April 7th 2024
The BJP is holding ‘Sharab Se Sheesh Mahal’ Campaign against the AAP in Delhi's Connaught Place.
11: 11 IST, April 7th 2024
"What does Mamata Banerjee think? Can she win the elections by attacking our leaders, threatening the public, and putting cases against our party workers? When the Left was in power, they used to think that no one could remove them from power in West Bengal but the people of Bengal can remove anyone at any time. It will not take long for us to remove you from power..."
10: 29 IST, April 7th 2024
“This afternoon, I will be among the people of Jalpaiguri to address a rally. There is outstanding support in @BJP4Bengal’s favour. The people of West Bengal are tired of TMC’s corruption and poor governance. Only BJP can fulfil their dreams,” said PM Modi ahead of North Bengal rally today.
9: 48 IST, April 7th 2024
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Sunday addressed an election rally in Puducherry.
11: 39 IST, April 7th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will hold a public rally in Bihar's Nawada today. This will be PM's second visit to the state in four days.
9: 27 IST, April 7th 2024
With barely two weeks left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, poll graffiti and wall paintings are becoming common across West Bengal, demonstrating its unmatched power to grab the attention of voters. In Siliguri, a mural by Trinamool Congress portrays a figure resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi being cautioned by Lord Ram to maintain a safe distance and win the elections on his own merit.
9: 26 IST, April 7th 2024
The first constituency in Kerala where the feverish campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections started much before other segments did was Kottayam. This is because the first candidate for the state was announced here. When their political rivals were engaged in intense discussions to finalise their candidates, the Kerala Congress(M), a key coalition partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), declared in mid-February that its MP Thomas Chazhikkadan would contest again from the Kottayam constituency.
8: 20 IST, April 7th 2024
As the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections gathers momentum, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, the leaders of two prominent regional parties in Maharashtra, are fighting a battle for political survival. The polls are also an acid test for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as they have cast their lots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by splitting their respective parties.
8: 12 IST, April 7th 2024
"...PM Modi is coming to the land of Bihar today, RJD and Mahagathbandhan are rattled because PM Modi is visiting Bihar. They think that they are in a contesting position now by having an alliance with VIP. PM Modi visits Bihar as he loves this place. This time Mahagathbandhan won't get even one seat in the elections, the people of Bihar will give all 40 seats to PM Modi," said BJP's National Spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain.
7: 37 IST, April 7th 2024
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Janasena, BJP and TDP joined hands to rid Andhra Pradesh of the ruling YSRCP and ensure that the anti-incumbency vote does not get divided. Addressing a public meeting at Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour, the former chief minister said that the NDA partners banded together for the future of Andhra Pradesh.
7: 32 IST, April 7th 2024
“Congress is a family. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the upcoming elections are not elections but a war between two families. One family is of PM Modi and the other is the Gandhi family. It is EVM, ED, CBI and Income Tax in PM Modi's family. Our family has martyrs Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the one to sacrifice the PM's chair Sonia Gandhi, the ones to sacrifice their life for the country Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Lakhs of Congress workers are our family. We will see if PM Modi's family or our family wins these elections. We will fight against PM Modi's family... We will fight against EVM, ED, CBI... We will sacrifice ourselves in this fight if needed...,” said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.
Published April 7th, 2024 at 07:35 IST