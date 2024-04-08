I am a CM but still I work as a worker. There is no boss or any servant in our party. We are all working in cooperation with each other. (In our party) The king's son will not become a king. Only the one who works will become the king. Balasaheb Thackeray considered his colleagues as friends, but he (Uddhav) considered us as domestic servants. A party or the state can never be run sitting at home.