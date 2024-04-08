Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:31 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Hold Rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur District Today
8: 30 IST, April 8th 2024
I am a CM but still I work as a worker. There is no boss or any servant in our party. We are all working in cooperation with each other. (In our party) The king's son will not become a king. Only the one who works will become the king. Balasaheb Thackeray considered his colleagues as friends, but he (Uddhav) considered us as domestic servants. A party or the state can never be run sitting at home.
8: 10 IST, April 8th 2024
A 10-member AITC delegation will visit the Election Commission of India and meet the full bench of the EC, in Delhi today.
8: 08 IST, April 8th 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin the election campaign in MP from today.
8: 00 IST, April 8th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Monday, a government official said. The BJP has nominated the state’s Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19.
Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:03 IST
