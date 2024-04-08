×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Hold Rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur District Today

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada
PM Narendra Modi to Hold Rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur District Today | Image: ANI
I Am CM but Still I Work as Worker: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
10-member AITC Delegation to Meet Full Bench of EC Today
Rahul Gandhi to Kickstart Congress Campaign in MP
  • Listen to this article
8: 30 IST, April 8th 2024

I am a CM but still I work as a worker. There is no boss or any servant in our party. We are all working in cooperation with each other. (In our party) The king's son will not become a king. Only the one who works will become the king. Balasaheb Thackeray considered his colleagues as friends, but he (Uddhav) considered us as domestic servants. A party or the state can never be run sitting at home.

8: 10 IST, April 8th 2024

A 10-member AITC delegation will visit the Election Commission of India and meet the full bench of the EC, in Delhi today.

Advertisement
8: 08 IST, April 8th 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin the election campaign in MP from today.

8: 00 IST, April 8th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Monday, a government official said. The BJP has nominated the state’s Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

a minute ago
Undertaker Surprises The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Undertaker surprises Rock

a minute ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee open

4 minutes ago
aditya l1 mission

Solar Eclipse Today

10 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Results

12 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
Trump Looking at Sun Directly During Eclipse

Trump Staring at Sun

18 minutes ago
Bond yields fall

Bond yields

20 minutes ago
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Drought

27 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WrestleMania live

30 minutes ago
Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin

Tips For Skin Prepping

41 minutes ago
Education News

TS EAMCET form edit date

an hour ago
Family Star

Family Star Weekend BO

an hour ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

an hour ago
After an explosion and fire at an apartment building in France, 3 people are reportedly dead

3 Killed in Paris Blast

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

an hour ago
IPL 2024

Sachin's viral reaction

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World9 hours ago

  2. Missing Female Engineering Student Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Ravi Bishnoi takes an unbelievable catch to dismiss Kane Williamson

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Shocking: UP Man Rapes, Kills Pregnant Woman by Force-Feeding Acid

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav suffers excruciating injury vs GT

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo