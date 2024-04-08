Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has made Andhra Pradesh the "drug capital" of the country.

"The YSRCP regime went on to weaken youth power and make youth addicted to ganja. We will put an end to such a rule and drag this YSRCP government, which has turned the state into a drug capital, out of the state," Kalyan said while addressing an election rally here on Sunday.