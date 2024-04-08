Updated April 8th, 2024 at 10:19 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Hold Rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur District Today
Republic brings you all the latest news updates from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Stay tuned!
- Elections
- 3 min read
10: 19 IST, April 8th 2024
An altercation broke out between TMC and BJP workers during BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Durgapur visit, today. Later the situation was controlled by the police.
10: 13 IST, April 8th 2024
Enforcement Directorate today issued summon to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai North West Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar, in Covid19 Khichdi scam case.
Advertisement
9: 36 IST, April 8th 2024
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has made Andhra Pradesh the "drug capital" of the country.
"The YSRCP regime went on to weaken youth power and make youth addicted to ganja. We will put an end to such a rule and drag this YSRCP government, which has turned the state into a drug capital, out of the state," Kalyan said while addressing an election rally here on Sunday.
9: 20 IST, April 8th 2024
A ten-member AITC delegation departed from the Kolkata airport for Delhi. They will meet the the full bench of the Election Commission, in Delhi, today.
Advertisement
9: 17 IST, April 8th 2024
At an election campaign in Ariyalur to support ally party DMK's candidate and VCK president, Thirumavalavan, contesting from the Chidambaram constituency, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said, "If the BJP wins the parliament elections, they are thinking of changing the parliamentary system to the presidential system of the govt. Today, MK Stalin is a role model in India for ruling. The CM of Tamil Nadu is implementing various schemes such as free travel in city buses and the morning breakfast scheme in schools to reduce hunger in children. Apart from other states following this scheme, many countries like Canada are also following it. I am happy to think that Stalin is qualified to lead the world..."
8: 30 IST, April 8th 2024
I am a CM but still I work as a worker. There is no boss or any servant in our party. We are all working in cooperation with each other. (In our party) The king's son will not become a king. Only the one who works will become the king. Balasaheb Thackeray considered his colleagues as friends, but he (Uddhav) considered us as domestic servants. A party or the state can never be run sitting at home.
Advertisement
8: 10 IST, April 8th 2024
A 10-member AITC delegation will visit the Election Commission of India and meet the full bench of the EC, in Delhi today.
8: 08 IST, April 8th 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin the election campaign in MP from today.
Advertisement
8: 00 IST, April 8th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Monday, a government official said. The BJP has nominated the state’s Forest, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19.
Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:03 IST