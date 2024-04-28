Updated April 28th, 2024 at 07:47 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | BJP's South Push: PM to Address 4 Rallies in Karnataka Today
7: 47 IST, April 28th 2024
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal went for a morning walk and greeted people as part of his election campaign on Sunday. Mumbai North goes to polls on May 20.
7: 45 IST, April 28th 2024
A cycle rally was held as a part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to create awareness among the voters in Guwahati. The third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies of Assam will be held on May 7.
7: 24 IST, April 28th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the North Karnataka region in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari on Sunday. PM Modi will address public rallies to strengthen the BJP state unit's efforts to consolidate votes in the North Karnataka region.
7: 26 IST, April 28th 2024
The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday urged the top party leadership to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and Raebareli, respectively for the Lok Sabha polls, but no decision was taken at the meeting of the central election committee (CEC).
Sources said AICC in-charge of party Affairs in Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pandey and CLP leader in the state Aradhana Mishra urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi to give tickets to both Rahul and Priyanka from the Uttar Pradesh seats.
