The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opting for Rae Bareli over Amethi saying that "he knows he stands no chance in front of Smriti Irani."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on X said, “All this drama & build-up for what? With Rahul Gandhi running away and surrendering out of Amethi & fielding somebody like KL Sharma, it is evident that Congress has given up on Amethi. They too realise that Rahul stands no chance in front of Smriti Irani. So they sent him to what they consider a safer Rae Bareli! But isn’t that a complete fraud on people of Wayanad? Not that he will win in Rae Bareli but it just shows “use and throw” mindset of Congress. Rae Bareli too will reject this behaviour & opt for an MP who stays with them & doesn’t desert them.”

Furthermore, the saffron party's national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Rahul Gandhi is losing from Wayanad and this is why is going to to contest from Raebareli. Earlier, he accepted defeat from Amethi, now he is running away from Wayanad. The situation is such that no one from Congress wants to contest from Amethi, which was Congress' traditional seat...Rahul Gandhi will also have to leave Raebareli, and people will give him a befitting reply, he will be defeated in Raebareli too..."

