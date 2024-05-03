Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 09:42 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Last Day for Filing Nomination Papers on Amethi and Raebareli Seats
9: 42 IST, May 3rd 2024
After Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli and not Amethi, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "The Gandhi family never goes back to the seat from where it loses. Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi and he left it. This time if he loses Raebareli too, he will leave that too. Just like Bahadur Shah Zafar was the last emperor of the Mughal Sultanate, Raebareli is the same for the Gandhi family."
9: 40 IST, May 3rd 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opting for Rae Bareli over Amethi saying that "he knows he stands no chance in front of Smriti Irani."
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on X said, “All this drama & build-up for what? With Rahul Gandhi running away and surrendering out of Amethi & fielding somebody like KL Sharma, it is evident that Congress has given up on Amethi. They too realise that Rahul stands no chance in front of Smriti Irani. So they sent him to what they consider a safer Rae Bareli! But isn’t that a complete fraud on people of Wayanad? Not that he will win in Rae Bareli but it just shows “use and throw” mindset of Congress. Rae Bareli too will reject this behaviour & opt for an MP who stays with them & doesn’t desert them.”
Furthermore, the saffron party's national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Rahul Gandhi is losing from Wayanad and this is why is going to to contest from Raebareli. Earlier, he accepted defeat from Amethi, now he is running away from Wayanad. The situation is such that no one from Congress wants to contest from Amethi, which was Congress' traditional seat...Rahul Gandhi will also have to leave Raebareli, and people will give him a befitting reply, he will be defeated in Raebareli too..."
8: 51 IST, May 3rd 2024
Congress on Friday released the list for the upcoming elections in 2024. Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli and Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi.
8: 18 IST, May 3rd 2024
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge will hold public meeting in Ahmedabad on Friday.
8: 13 IST, May 3rd 2024
The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is underway as the third phase of the polls nears on May 7. Today is the last day for filing nomination papers on the Amethi and Raebareli seats.
8: 11 IST, May 3rd 2024
Congress released another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
