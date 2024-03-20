Congress Finalises 30 Candidates From 4 States, Adhir Ranjan Likely To Be Fielded From Berhampore

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Around 7,000 central forces personnel have arrived in Tripura to ensure free and fair elections in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, and more are likely to come soon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said.

“In Tripura, the election will be conducted in two phases. Polling will be conducted on April 19 and April 26 for the West Tripura and East Tripura Parliamentary constituencies, respectively,” said Agarwal.

VIDEO | Here's what Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said at a press conference in Agartala.



"In Tripura, the election will be conducted in two phases. Polling will be conducted on April 19 and April 26 for the West Tripura and East Tripura Parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/SGOpYlfo3K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2024




