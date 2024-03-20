Updated March 20th, 2024 at 08:54 IST
Congress Finalises 30 Candidates From 4 States, Adhir Ranjan Likely To Be Fielded From Berhampore
8: 54 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Election Commission has declared six of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies as "financially sensitive".
These six constituencies are Darjeeling, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Asansol, Bangaon and Kolkata North.
8: 52 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Around 7,000 central forces personnel have arrived in Tripura to ensure free and fair elections in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, and more are likely to come soon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said.
“In Tripura, the election will be conducted in two phases. Polling will be conducted on April 19 and April 26 for the West Tripura and East Tripura Parliamentary constituencies, respectively,” said Agarwal.
8: 17 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Nomination process for 1st phase of LS polls on April 19 begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs with issuance of notification.
7: 30 IST, March 20th 2024
Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge met at the AICC headquarters on Tuesday and finalised over 30 candidates from the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Chandigarh and West Bengal.
7: 30 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: West Bengal Congress president and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may be fielded from Berhampore in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, said sources.
7: 28 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress' Central Election Committee met on Tuesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and deliberated upon the seats it could contest in West Bengal in view of a tie-up with the Left parties.
Sources said the two sitting Congress Lok Sabha members from West Bengal -- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Berhampore and Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury from Maldaha Dakshin -- are likely to be the party's candidates from the two seats.
7: 27 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Sources have claimed Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Paras is in touch with the INDI alliance after tendering his resignation from the Narendra Modi cabinet.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 07:33 IST
