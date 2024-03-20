Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:30 IST
DMK Releases Manifesto for the Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls
10: 30 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: DMK released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders.
10: 29 IST, March 20th 2024
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Arunachal Pradesh unit has announced the second list of nine candidates for the April 19 Assembly election in the state.
With the announcement of nine names of candidates on Tuesday, the party so far has fielded 17 candidates in the 60-member Assembly. Earlier on March 11, the party had announced the first list of eight candidates The candidates in the second list include, Toko Tatung from Yachuli constituency, Tahan Mibang (Rumgong), Kabang Taron (Tuting-Yingkiong), Tapi Gao (Pasighat West), Likha Soni (Lekang), Nikh Kamin (Bordumsa-Diyun), Yangsen Matey (Khonsa West), Jowang Hosai (Borduria-Bogapani) and Holai Wangsa from Pongchau-Wakka constituency respectively.
Earlier, the party had announced the names of eight candidates including, the party's state unit president Likha Saaya from Namsai constituency, former minister Tapang Taloh from Pangin-Boleng constituency.
10: 13 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: AIADMK released its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Wednesday.
10: 03 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress MLA from Khariar in Odisha's Nuapada district Adjiraj Panigrahi resigned from his party on Tuesday. Panigrahi, a first-time legislator, thanked the Congress leadership for providing him the opportunity to serve the people.
10: 00 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Whether to field BJP leader Sadananda Gowda or not has put Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar at odds, said sources.
9: 49 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday participated in the Holi celebration in Jodhpur and said that this time the festival of colours is even more special as the biggest festival of democracy is also before all of us when we are about to decide the destiny of the country.
9: 34 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Janasena, an NDA partner from Andhra Pradesh, has named T Uday Srinivas as the alliance candidate for the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.
9: 15 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to hold a parliamentary party Meeting under the leadership of Chirag Paswan in Delhi today to chalk out strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
9: 14 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav met meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav, late last night.
Posting a photo from the meeting, Pappu Yadav said, “Today, a meeting in a family atmosphere with the guardian and father figure respected Lalu ji and honorable leader of opposition brother Tejashwi ji! Together, the strategy to oust BJP in Bihar was discussed. Strength of INDIA alliance in Bihar, 100% success in Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithilanchal is the target.”
8: 54 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Election Commission has declared six of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies as "financially sensitive".
These six constituencies are Darjeeling, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Asansol, Bangaon and Kolkata North.
8: 52 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Around 7,000 central forces personnel have arrived in Tripura to ensure free and fair elections in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state, and more are likely to come soon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal said.
“In Tripura, the election will be conducted in two phases. Polling will be conducted on April 19 and April 26 for the West Tripura and East Tripura Parliamentary constituencies, respectively,” said Agarwal.
8: 17 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Nomination process for 1st phase of LS polls on April 19 begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs with issuance of notification.
7: 30 IST, March 20th 2024
Central Election Committee (CEC) headed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge met at the AICC headquarters on Tuesday and finalised over 30 candidates from the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Chandigarh and West Bengal.
7: 30 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: West Bengal Congress president and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury may be fielded from Berhampore in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, said sources.
7: 28 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress' Central Election Committee met on Tuesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and deliberated upon the seats it could contest in West Bengal in view of a tie-up with the Left parties.
Sources said the two sitting Congress Lok Sabha members from West Bengal -- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Berhampore and Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury from Maldaha Dakshin -- are likely to be the party's candidates from the two seats.
7: 27 IST, March 20th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Sources have claimed Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Paras is in touch with the INDI alliance after tendering his resignation from the Narendra Modi cabinet.
