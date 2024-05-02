Updated May 2nd, 2024 at 07:26 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE | EC Increases Polling Time in Telangana in View of Heat Wave
7: 25 IST, May 2nd 2024
“From the last 40 years, Hyderabad has not got its representative. A representative of the Razakars is there (Parliament). Elect Madhavi Latha with a thumping majority, and free Hyderabad from Razakars,” said Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah while campaigning for Latha in Hyderabad.
7: 24 IST, May 2nd 2024
Samajwadi Party candidate from Ballia Lok Sabha constituency Sanatan Pandey said that loans of farmers would be waived off if the alliance is voted to power.
"We will waive off farmers' loans. You might wonder where the money will come from. We will bring back the financial fugitives who have run away with Rs. 15 lakh crores... Neither of the fugitives are Thakur, Brahman, Yadav, nor Muslim. All the fugitives are from Gujarat and related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one way or another..." said Pandey.
7: 22 IST, May 2nd 2024
Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday increased the polling time for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana by an hour in view of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state.
The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm.Polling for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on May 13 in the fourth round of the seven-phase elections.
