Updated April 25th, 2024 at 07:48 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to Address Rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Today
PM Narendra Modi to Campaign in UP and MP Today | LIVE | Image: Facebook/File
7: 48 IST, April 25th 2024
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election from the Kannauj constituency in Uttar Pradesh at noon today.
7: 32 IST, April 25th 2024
On Thursday, PM Modi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Ambala and Shahjahanpur.
He will first campaign in Agra at 1:15 pm, 3:30 pm in Ambala and in the evening at around 5:15 pm in Shahjahanpur.
7: 32 IST, April 25th 2024
A day before the phase-2 polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Morena at around 11:30 am today.
