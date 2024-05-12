Updated May 12th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
Congress Will Get Fewer Seats Than Age of Congress' 'Shehzada': PM Modi at Hooghly Rally | LIVE
2: 23 IST, May 12th 2024
Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "...I want to ask you, if Pakistan has atom bombs, should we leave PoK? I promise you today, we don't get scared of atom bombs, PoK belongs to India and no one can take away it from us..."
2: 16 IST, May 12th 2024
Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC's Shatrughan Sinha, Mahua Moitra and Yusuf Pathan, BJP's S S Ahluwalia and Dilip Ghosh will be among the candidates whose fates will be decided in the EVMs as eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will go to the polls in the fourth phase on Monday. Spread over Murshidabad, Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum districts, the problems flagged by voters in these constituencies vary from migrant labour, drinking water supply and drying up of industries, while the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) notification is a bone of contention between the TMC and BJP in some places.
2: 12 IST, May 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the "vote bank" politics of the Trinamool Congress and alleged that the party's goons are threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits. Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi by name, he also claimed that the Congress will get fewer seats than the age of its ‘Shehzada’ Lok Sabha polls across the country.
2: 02 IST, May 12th 2024
Former Chief Minister of Haryana and candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha, Manohar Lal Khattar held door-to-door campaign in Karnal on Sunday. Karnal to vote on 25 May in the sixth phase of the polls.
1: 17 IST, May 12th 2024
"Today we are going to announce '10 guarantees of Kejriwal for' the #LokSabhaElections2024. This was delayed due to my arrest but there are still many phases of elections left. I have not discussed it with the rest of the INDIA alliance but this is like a guarantee that no one will have any problems with. I take this guarantee that after the INDIA alliance comes to power, I will make sure that these guarantees are implemented...," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
1: 14 IST, May 12th 2024
While addressing a public meeting in Hooghly, PM Narendra Modi said, "...Keep it in writing, Congress will get fewer seats than the age of Congress' 'Shehzada'."
1: 10 IST, May 12th 2024
PM Modi addressed a public meeting in West Bengal's Hooghly on Sunday.
12: 47 IST, May 12th 2024
"The TMC-Congress INDI alliance in Bengal has submitted before appeasement politics. They ask for vote-jihad against Modi. A TMC MLA has said that they would drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi river. Imagine their audacity. Their courage. Who is supporting them?," said PM Narendra Modi.
12: 44 IST, May 12th 2024
"Today I am giving 5 guarantees to Bengal. Till the time I am here, reservation will not be provided based on religion. Till the time I am here, no one can finish SC, ST, and OBC reservation. Till the time I am here, no one can stop you from worshipping Lord Ram and celebrating Ram Navami. Till the time I am here, no one can overturn the Supreme Court's judgement on the Ram Temple. Till the time I am here, no one will be able to abolish CAA...," PM Narendra Modi said.
12: 19 IST, May 12th 2024
While addressing a public rally in Barrackpore, PM Narendra Modi said, "This land of West Bengal and especially Barrackpore has written history. This land played an important role in independence. Look what TMC has done to it. There was a time when Bengal played an important role in strengthening Bangladesh's economy. Today TMC has made it the centre of scams. There was a time when scientific inventions were done in Bengal, but in TMC's rule, there is a home industry of producing bombs in the entire state. There was a time when Bengal would agitate against illegal immigrants, but today under TMC's protection, illegal immigrants are thriving."
11: 58 IST, May 12th 2024
PM Modi addressed a rally in West Bengal's Barrackpur on Sunday.
11: 14 IST, May 12th 2024
After a high decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS, the stage is now set for polling on Sunday to elect 17 Lok Sabha members from the state in a single phase. The Election Commission has also made arrangements to conduct a bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat to be held tomorrow.
11: 17 IST, May 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his election campaign in Barrackpur in West Bengal shortly.
10: 35 IST, May 12th 2024
After an intense campaign marked by fervent speeches from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and several other prominent leaders across political parties, the stage is set for polling on Monday to elect the 175- member AP assembly and also 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state. YSRCP president Jagan (Pulivendula), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (Kuppam) and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan (Pithapuram), among others, are in the Assembly poll race.
10: 34 IST, May 12th 2024
The Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency has emerged as the battleground between brothers K Srinivas of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSRCP and K Sivanath, candidate of the main opposition TDP in the May 13 Lok Sabha polls. While Srinivas is a seasoned politician, a transport tycoon-turned-politician, his younger brother Sivanath, also a businessman, is trying his electoral luck for the first time. Srinivas (58), the older brother, was a key TDP leader until some months ago but differences with some party leaders at the local and state level compelled him to jump ship to the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in January, according to his supporters.
10: 36 IST, May 12th 2024
Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh covering 13 parliamentary constituencies will take place on Monday, with all eyes on the prestigious Kannauj seat from where SP president Akhilesh Yadav is seeking a re-election. Another prominent candidate in the fray in this round is Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is contesting from Kheri. Voting will take place in Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and Bahraich (SC).
9: 20 IST, May 12th 2024
As the state of Bihar is all set to go into the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Ujiarpur will witness the poll battle among key candidates that include Bhartiya Janta Party's Nityanand Rai, and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Alok Kumar Mehta. Ujiarpur is one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar and it is interesting to note that this parliamentary constituency is represented by BJP leader Nityanand Rai.
8: 48 IST, May 12th 2024
The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti of the Aam Aadmi Party organised 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' cyclathon in Delhi on Sunday.
8: 46 IST, May 12th 2024
Taking a dig at the Congress over its Indore Lok Sabha seat candidate withdrawing from the fray at the last moment, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said it was not his party's fault if the "bridegroom fled before the wedding". The Congress received a jolt in Indore after its candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on April 29, the last date of withdrawal, and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
8: 44 IST, May 12th 2024
Congress leader and Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi has accepted the invitation extended by the justices to participate in a public debate on Lok Sabha elections. Lauding the initiative for the debate, Rahul Gandhi said that either he himself or party chief Mallikarjun Kharge would participate if Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreed to debate with him.
He added that the nation expects PM Modi to participate in the debate.
7: 37 IST, May 12th 2024
Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his "retirement at 75 years of age" remark on Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that knowing their defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, desperate opposition making futile attempts.
Earlier, Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi after turning 75 next year will make way for Home Minister Amit Shah and also alleged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be left out in the cold after the general elections.
7: 26 IST, May 12th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address multiple rallies in UP today.
7: 25 IST, May 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in West Bengal and Bihar on Sunday.
Published May 12th, 2024 at 07:28 IST