Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Ram Mandir, Hold Roadshow in Ayodhya

After former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took a swipe at the ruling party, accusing it of "breaking opposition parties".

"The day he resigned from Congress, almost everybody got to know that he would be joining the BJP. This is the politics of BJP, they break other parties but even after doing all these things, INDI alliance is going to win all the 7 seats in Delhi," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.