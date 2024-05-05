Updated May 5th, 2024 at 07:00 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | PM Modi To Offer Prayers At Ram Mandir, Hold Roadshow in Ayodhya
Stay tuned for all the latest updates regarding Lok Sabha elections and upcoming assembly elections.
- Elections
- 1 min read
6: 59 IST, May 5th 2024
Congress on Saturday night named Jay Narayan Patnaik as its candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha seat in Odisha after Sucharita Mohanty pulled out of the race, claiming that the party denied her funds for her campaign.
In a statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, the party said its president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of Patnaik in place of Mohanty.
6: 58 IST, May 5th 2024
After former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took a swipe at the ruling party, accusing it of "breaking opposition parties".
"The day he resigned from Congress, almost everybody got to know that he would be joining the BJP. This is the politics of BJP, they break other parties but even after doing all these things, INDI alliance is going to win all the 7 seats in Delhi," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
Advertisement
6: 57 IST, May 5th 2024
Prime Minister Modi will visit Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and will offers prayers on Sunday. He will also hold a roadshow there.
Published May 5th, 2024 at 07:00 IST