New Delhi: A day after quitting Congress, former AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and levelled serious allegations against the party. In a startling revelation, Khera disclosed that during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh, she faced repeated instances of inappropriate behaviour, especially from the state's communication wing chairperson Sushil Anand Shukla. "When Rahul's ‘Nyay’ Yatra entered its Chhattisgarh leg, Sushil Anand repeatedly offered me beer', Khera said,

She further recounted her attempts to address what she perceived as disrespectful behaviour within the Chhattisgarh unit's communication wing and Shukla. “However, despite reaching out to senior party leaders Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Pawan Khera, Khera, her requests for help fell on deaf ears”, Khera told Arnab.

'I Was Insulted, Abused And Misbehaved'

“Ek pshadyantra (conspiracy) racha gaya, it was a pre-planned since they could not find fault with my work they came up with a plan which made me leave the party. I was insulted and abused and I was misbehaved with, and manhandled inside the Chhattisgarh Congress office. 3 Men locked up the room from inside. I kept screaming and shouting, I had to run from there, My BP went up to 154, I had to be taken to the doctor after that, I cried, cried and cried”.

Radhika Khera Narrated Her Ordeal While Speaking To Arnab

Khera also stated that she was targeted by the grand old party for visiting Ram Mandir. "For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance. While every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people have been opposing it. The party to which I have given more than 22 years of my life, while working with full honesty right from NSUI to AICC's media department," she stated.

Khera said she faced intense criticism because she could not stop herself from visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. “When I paid my respect at the Ram Mandir, I took my family, after that very day Congress party started telling me that I was going the wrong way, I was going for the anti-ideology of the party. They were completely against it. They stopped giving me shows, and debates. I was continuously being targeted for posting pictures and visiting the Ram Temple. I was told you're in touch with the BJP”, the ex-Congress insider told Arnab, adding the criticism of this noble work reached such a level that justice was denied to me in the incident that happened with me in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office.

Expressing her disappointment in the Congres party, by questioning the party's ideology that claims to protect the ‘Constitution’, Khera said, "If I would write anything related to Lord Ram or I welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court, or when the entire ceremony took place, I was told that I was in touch with the BJP. So anyone who believes in Lord Ram or anyone who believes in any Hindu god, then for Congress, you're an agent of BJP."