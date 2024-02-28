Lok Sabha 2024: 'Big Surprise' in Kashmir, BJP Sends 7-7 Probable List For Jammu

Advertisement

Lok Sabha 2024 News from Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday evening sent a list of its probable candidates for two seats of Jammu and Kashmir while keeping all the options open in two seat valleys and one seat that has part of Kashmir as well as Jammu. BJP has sent the list of seven probable for Jammu-Reasi and Udhampur Kathua seats.

BJP Lok Sabha Probable Candidate for Jammu - Reasi Seat

1. Jugal Kishore, sitting Member of Parliament

2. Ravinder Raina, BJP J&K President

3. Sat Sharma, Former BJP J&K President and Ex-Minister

4. Kavinder Gupta, Former JK Deputy CM

5. Sham Lal, Former Minister (New Entrant from Congress)

6. Vibodh Gupta, BJP General Secretary

7. Devinder Manyal, BJP General Secretary and Former Minister

BJP Lok Sabha Probable Candidate for Udhampur - Kathua Seat

1. Dr Jitendra Singh, sitting Member of Parliament and MoS PMO

2. Dr Nirmal Singh, Former Deputy CM J&K

3. Sunil Sharma, BJP General Secretary and Former Minister

4. Shakti Parihar, Former Minister

5. Devender Singh Rana, Former MLA (New Entrant from National Conference )

6. Rajeev Jasrotia, Former Minister

7. Pawan Gupta, Former Member of Legislative Assembly

BJP J&K Chief, General Secretary (Organisation) heads to Delhi

BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina and BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, on Wednesday morning, left for New Delhi to take part in a meeting of BJP where the high command is expected to discuss the candidates for Lok Sabha Polls. "Two leaders, including the state president are going to Delhi. The list of probable political units will be matched with the list submitted by other wings to the party leadership and a final decision will be taken. We are hopeful that before PM Modi's expected visit to Jammu and Kashmir next month, things will be clear and candidates will be announced before that," he added.

BJP 'keep cards close to chest' on Mission Kashmir

The Saffron party hasn't even discussed the two seats of Kashmir Valley and one seat that has a portion of Kashmir to it. Sources have informed that BJP might be coming with a 'Surprise Face' in Rajouri - Anantnag seat which is a Muslim majority seat with over 90 per cent Muslim population; the party is expected to bring a Pahari candidate to cash the recently granted Scheduled Tribe status to Pahari Community. While for twin seats of Kashmir, the Saffron party might go for a strategic alliance to dent the trio NC-PDP- Congress. BJP's old friend Sajad Lone, who once claimed the Government formation in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, is contesting Lok Sabha elections from North Kashmir. BJP might field a comparatively weak candidate as part of its strategic move to weaken the position of the opposition in North Kashmir.





