Advertisement

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, union ministers and other core members held a meeting on Friday to brainstorm on preparations ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held this year.

As per officials, the meeting was held at the Rajasthali Resort.

Advertisement

The newly elected Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was also present at the meeting. Other ministers who attended the meeting were union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, senior leader Om Prakash Mathur, state president CP Joshi, state in-charge Arun Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and many cabinet members and party officials.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that the BJP's behaviour and public conduct should not change just because the party is in power now. She called on party members to set a "Good Example," for others to follow.

Advertisement

She said, "Earlier, we were in the Opposition. Now we are in power. While we have taken the reins of administration in the state, it should not reflect on our public conduct and day-to-day functioning."

"Together, we should set a good example for others in the state. We all know what the previous Congress government did. They subjected the people to immense hardships and did nothing for the state. But we have to be different. We have to work and conduct ourselves in the same way as our national leadership, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Deputy CM added.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)