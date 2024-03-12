×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

After Sonia Bowout, Mallikarjun Kharge May Pass up Congress Ticket For Son-In-Law?

According to our sources, Kharge earlier indicated that he was more inclined towards leaving the Gulbarga seat for his son-in-law Radhakrishnan Doddamani.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi | Image:Facebook/File
New Delhi: In a significant development, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was being touted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's challenger from the INDI alliance, is most likely to drop out of the Lok Sabha race, sources have learnt. According to our sources, Kharge earlier indicated that he was more inclined towards leaving the Gulbarga seat for his son-in-law Radhakrishnan Doddamani.

Kharge had won twice from the Gulbarga seat. However, Kharge suffered a blow from his own bastion last election when he lost. Soon after, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha and has been serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House. Even though Kharge's name was proposed for the Gulbarga constituency in the recently-held Congress meet, he was reluctant in taking the challenge up this time around.

If Kharge opts out of the race, this will be the first instance when a Congress president chose not to fight in the General Elections. In December, Kharge's name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as INDI alliance's PM candidate. Even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had backed Mamata's proposal. However, Kharge didn't show much interest either and said that the focus was on winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together.

 

 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

