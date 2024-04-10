×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

RJD First List: From Lalu's Family, Bahubalis to Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

Lalu has reposed his faith once again on Misa. It is to be remembered that she had lost from Pataliputra in 2014 and 2019 against her uncle Ram Kripal Yadav.

Reported by: Digital Desk
RJD First List: Lok Sabha Elections
RJD First List: Lok Sabha Elections | Image:PTI
2024 Lok Sabha RJD List: RJD on Tuesday formally announced the names of candidates for 22 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats, where it will contest in Bihar. There were no surprises that party founder and President Lalu Prasad Yadav would field his daughters -- Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti -- for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Beside his daughters, RJD strongman Vijay Kumar Shukla's name also features in the list. 

Rohini had come to Lalu's rescue by donating her kidney two years back. Last week, a huge row erupted as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary alleged that Lalu had given a ticket to his daughter in exchange for her kidney. This is the first time Rohini would step into the electoral battleground. However, Rohini will face an uphill task from Saran, which was once his father's bastion, as BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy has won in the last two occasions. It was back in 2009 when Lalu had won Saran.

On the other hand, Lalu has reposed his faith once again on Misa. It is to be remembered that she had lost from Pataliputra in 2014 and 2019 against BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav. Once a close confidant of Lalu, Ram Kripal will take on his niece for the third time.

Vijay Kumar Shukla, also known as Munna, had been convicted for the infamous 1993 lynching case of  Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiah. He was sentenced to death in 2007 but later it was overturned as it was observed that he was present but not involved with the incident. Shukla has been fielded from Vaishali. Sidelining Mahagathbandhan ally Congress' wish of fielding Pappu Yadav, Lalu has decided to go ahead with Bahubali neta Awdesh Mandal's wife Bima Bharti from Purnea. Congress' request of fielding Pappu, who had recently joined the party, was not honoured due to the last-minute interference from Tejashwi Yadav, according to reports. Insistent on fighting from Purnea, Pappu has filed his nomination as an Independent. Out of the 22 candidates, 8 are from the Yadav clan. Three from the Kushwaha clan and two Muslim candidates have also been fielded..

The RJD declared the names of its candidates for 22 seats at one go, including five where polls are scheduled in the first two phases and for which party nominees have already filed their nomination papers. Sudhakar Singh got an RJD ticket from the Buxar Lok Sabha seat, while Ali Asharaf Fatmi will contest from Madhubani and Surendra Prasad from Jehanabad.

Also on the list is Anita Kumari Mahto from Munger, who got a party ticket, after tying the knot with a dreaded gangster, Ashok Mahto. Mahto had political ambitions but could not contest on his own because he was convicted in a criminal case. Other RJD candidates include Kumar Sarvjeet (Gaya), Shrawan Kumar Kushwaha (Nawada),  and Archana Ravidass (Jamui).

(With inputs from PTI)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

