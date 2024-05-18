Lok Sabha Election 2024: 49 Seats Across 8 States and UTs Going to Polls in 5th Phase | Full List

Advertisement

New Delhi: A total of 695 candidates are in fray for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election that will be held on May 20, in 49 parliamentary constituencies across eight states and union territories. The polling process will commence at 7 am on Monday and conclude at 6 pm.

States going to polls in the fifth phase are Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Maharashtra (13 seats), West Bengal (7 seats), Bihar (5 seats), Odisha (5 seats), Jharkhand (3 seats), and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

As many as 1,586 nomination forms were filed for the fifth phase Lok Sabha election, 749 of which were deemed valid after the May 3 deadline.

Maharashtra: 13 Lok Sabha Seats

1. Mumbai North

2. Mumbai North-West

3. Mumbai North-East

4. Mumbai North-Central

5. Mumbai South-Central

6. Mumbai South

7. Thane

8. Kalyan

9. Palghar

10. Dhule

11. Dindori

12. Nashik

13. Bhiwandi

Uttar Pradesh: 14 Lok Sabha Seats

1. Lucknow

2. Amethi

3. Raebareli

4. Mohanlalganj

5. Jalaun

6. Jhansi

7. Hamirpur

8. Banda

9. Kaushambi

10. Fatehpur

11. Gonda

12. Barabanki

13. Faizabad

14. Kaiserganj

West Bengal: 7 Lok Sabha Seats

1. Howrah

2. Hooghly

3. Arambagh

4. Bangaon

5. Barrackpur

6. Srerampur

7. Uluberia

Bihar: 5 Lok Sabha Seats

1. Muzaffarpur

2. Madhubani

3. Hajipur

4. Sitamarhi

5. Saran

Jammu and Kashmir (UT): 1 Lok Sabha Seat

1. Baramulla

Ladakh (UT): 1 Lok Sabha Seat

1. Ladakh

Jharkhand: 3 Lok Sabha Seats

1. Chatra

2. Kodarma

3. Hazaribagh

Odisha: 5 Lok Sabha Seats

1. Bargarh

2. Sundargarh

3. Bolangir

4. Kandhamal

5. Aska

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5: Key Candidates

Among 695 nominees, some of the key faces in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls include Congress' Rahul Gandhi, contesting from the Rae Bareli seat; Union minister Smriti Irani, contesting from the Amethi seat; Defence minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow; Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh from Kaiserganj; RJD leader and daughter of the party supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad; Rohini Acharya from Saran; Chirag Paswan from Hajipur; union minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North; and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah from Baramulla.

Split in seven phases, the initial four phases of the Lok Sabha election was concluded on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7, May 13. The sixth and seventh phase of polling will take place on May 25 and June 1. The result for all the phases will be announced on June 4.