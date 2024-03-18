Updated March 18th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP Declares 12 More Candidates in Uttar Pradesh | Check Full List
BSP has fielded Pooja Amrohi from Agra, Sachchidanand Pandey from Ayodhya, Ashok Pandey from Unnao and Dayaram Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday announced another list of 12 more candidates in Uttar Pradesh. The party has fielded Pooja Amrohi from Agra, Sachchidanand Pandey from Ayodhya, Ashok Pandey from Unnao and Dayaram Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar. Check full list of 12 candidates below.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check BSP's List of Candidates in UP
- Baghpat- Praveen Bainsla
- Meerut- Debabrata Tyagi
- Akbarpur- Rajesh Dwivedi
- Kanpur- Kuldeep Bhadauria
- Agra- Pooja Amrohi
- Ayodhya- Sachchidanand Pandey
- Amroha- Dr. Mujahid Hussain
- Moradabad- Irfan Saifi
- Pilibhit- Anish Ahmed Khan alias Phool Babu
- Saharanpur- Majid Ali
- Muzaffarnagar- Dayaram Prajapati
- Unnao- Ashok Pandey
BSP Fighting Alone
BSP supremo Mayawati had made it clear that her party has decided to go solo in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Earlier this month, in a series of posts on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Mayawati had also warned the media against ''spreading rumours'' and the risk of losing its "credibility". "BSP is preparing to contest the next LS elections on its own and any speculation about alliance or third front is nothing but fake news...media should not risk losing its credibility by spreading such rumours,'' the BSP supremo said.
Advertisement
Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:56 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.