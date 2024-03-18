Advertisement

New Delhi: The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday announced another list of 12 more candidates in Uttar Pradesh. The party has fielded Pooja Amrohi from Agra, Sachchidanand Pandey from Ayodhya, Ashok Pandey from Unnao and Dayaram Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar. Check full list of 12 candidates below.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check BSP's List of Candidates in UP

Baghpat- Praveen Bainsla

Meerut- Debabrata Tyagi

Akbarpur- Rajesh Dwivedi

Kanpur- Kuldeep Bhadauria

Agra- Pooja Amrohi

Ayodhya- Sachchidanand Pandey

Amroha- Dr. Mujahid Hussain

Moradabad- Irfan Saifi

Pilibhit- Anish Ahmed Khan alias Phool Babu

Saharanpur- Majid Ali

Muzaffarnagar- Dayaram Prajapati

⁠Unnao- Ashok Pandey

BSP Fighting Alone

BSP supremo Mayawati had made it clear that her party has decided to go solo in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Earlier this month, in a series of posts on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Mayawati had also warned the media against ''spreading rumours'' and the risk of losing its "credibility". "BSP is preparing to contest the next LS elections on its own and any speculation about alliance or third front is nothing but fake news...media should not risk losing its credibility by spreading such rumours,'' the BSP supremo said.