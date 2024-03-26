Congress Announces 7th List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In Chhattisgarh, the party has nominated Ms. Shashi Singh for the Surguja-ST seat. Dr. Menka Devi Singh has been selected to contest from the Raigarh ST constituency. Devender Singh Yadav emerges as the Congress nominee for the Bilaspur constituency in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, Biresh Thakur has been chosen to represent the Kanker ST constituency. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress party has put forward Adv R Sudha as its candidate for the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…