×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Congress Announces 7th List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress on Tuesday announced its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
congress
Congress Announces 7th List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced its seventh list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  In Chhattisgarh, the party has nominated Ms. Shashi Singh for the Surguja-ST seat. Dr. Menka Devi Singh has been selected to contest from the Raigarh ST constituency.  Devender Singh Yadav emerges as the Congress nominee for the Bilaspur constituency in Chhattisgarh. Similarly, Biresh Thakur has been chosen to represent the Kanker ST constituency.  In Tamil Nadu, the Congress party has put forward Adv R Sudha as its candidate for the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha seat. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Gagan Shakti exercise is carried out every five years.

IAF Gagan Shakti Exercise

2 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun’s Paycheck

5 minutes ago
Bomb Threat Triggers Panic In Mumbai-Bound Kamyani Express

Kamayani Express Bomb

7 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

8 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar teases Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Disha Back Together

10 minutes ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari Meets Bengal Guv

10 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay On BMCM

11 minutes ago
Jennifer Mistry

Jennifer Disappointed

12 minutes ago
PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

Modi's policy on women

13 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

14 minutes ago
Sriram Raghavan

Sriram On Merry Christmas

16 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

WC Qualifier

16 minutes ago
A dog entered the pitch during an IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

IPL Dog Cruelty

17 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News Live

18 minutes ago
Sanjeev Sanyal

"UPSC a waste of time!"

22 minutes ago
Kota: 33-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Neighbours Over A Heated Argument, 3 Booked

Kota: 33-Year-Old Man

30 minutes ago
Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) minister Choudhary Lal Singh

Lal Singh Gets Respite

31 minutes ago
BMTC suspends bus conductor for assaulting woman passenger

BMTC Suspends Conductor

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo