Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced: Check Phase-Wise Full schedule

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Full Schedule: The first phase will be held on April 19.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced | Image:ECI
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the schedule/dates for the Lok Sabha election 2024, which will be conducted in seven phases. With voting in the first phase will be held on April 19, the remaining phases will cover all 543 constituencies. Additionally, simultaneous elections will be held for the assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in these states will be announced on June 4. 

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check Full Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check Phase Wise Full Schedule 

Schedule for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024  (Phase 1) 

Schedule for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024  (Phase 2) 

Schedule for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024  (Phase 3) 

Schedule for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024  (Phase 4) 

Schedule for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024  (Phase 5) 

Schedule for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024  (Phase 6) 

Schedule for General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024  (Phase 7) 
 

Key Highlights From CEC Rajiv Kumar's Address:- 

  • "We are committed to give the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir..."
  • We have 97 crore registered voters, 10.5 lakh polling stations, 1.5 crores polling officials and security staff, 55 lakhs EVMs, 4 lakhs vehicles."
  • Polling stations are set up nationwide, each with unique challenges, be it snowy peaks in the North or coastal shores in South. From Rajasthan's desserts to Arunachal's jungles, ECI reaches to voter where ever they are, strengthening democracy. 
  • "10.5 lakh polling booths nationwide offer a seamless voting experience for voters, equipped with assured minimum facilities. From ramps for PwDs to assistance for pregnant women, our aim is inclusive participation. Every voice matters", said CEC Rajiv Kumar. 
  • To make the 'Chunav ka Parv' inclusive & participative, a home voting facility is available to 85+ & PwD voters with 40% benchmark disability. Volunteers, wheelchairs & transport facilities are also at a polling station.    
Published March 16th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

