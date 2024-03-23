Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:08 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD to Contest Upcoming Polls Alone, No Alliance With BJP in Odisha
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJD Announces To Contest LS Polls Solo Amid Resignation of Senior Leader & MP Bhartruhari Mahtab
- Elections
- 1 min read
8: 08 IST, March 23rd 2024
The BJP's Lok Sabha election in-charge in Rajasthan Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe on Friday asked party workers to be ready for hard work ahead.
He was addressing a joint meeting of the party's election management committee, Lok Sabha cluster in-charge and coordinators of its state office here. "We have to work hard to make our candidates win the Lok Sabha election so that Rajasthan can score a hat-trick of victory on all the seats," he said.
7: 53 IST, March 23rd 2024
Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to contest the Lok Sabha Election 2024 alone. Sharing the decision of the microblogging site, X Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal announced that the party will contest all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies alone under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 07:58 IST
