×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:08 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD to Contest Upcoming Polls Alone, No Alliance With BJP in Odisha

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJD Announces To Contest LS Polls Solo Amid Resignation of Senior Leader & MP Bhartruhari Mahtab

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP | Image: ANI
BJP's Rajasthan Poll In-Charge Holds Meeting of Party Workers
BJP to Contest Lok Sabha Polls Alone, No Alliance on Cards With BJP
  • Listen to this article
8: 08 IST, March 23rd 2024

The BJP's Lok Sabha election in-charge in Rajasthan Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe on Friday asked party workers to be ready for hard work ahead.

He was addressing a joint meeting of the party's election management committee, Lok Sabha cluster in-charge and coordinators of its state office here. "We have to work hard to make our candidates win the Lok Sabha election so that Rajasthan can score a hat-trick of victory on all the seats," he said.

7: 53 IST, March 23rd 2024

Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to contest the Lok Sabha Election 2024 alone. Sharing the decision of the microblogging site, X Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal announced that the party will contest all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies alone under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 07:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 Declared Today

Bihar Board Inter Results

a few seconds ago
File Photo of Atishi

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

6 minutes ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

6 minutes ago
Remembering the Martyrs on Shaheed Diwas 2024

Shaheed Diwas 2024

7 minutes ago
What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow, Killing At Least 60 | Explained

Moscow Attack

9 minutes ago
PM in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan

13 minutes ago
Elena file photo

Elena Larrea Dies

14 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

22 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

26 minutes ago
Bear giving high five to a man

Bear Giving High Five

35 minutes ago
Images of terrorists released by Kremlin

Moscow Terrorist Attack

39 minutes ago
PM Modi on Russia Moscow Attack

PM Modi on Russia

39 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

44 minutes ago
Gangster Prasad Pujari

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

an hour ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

an hour ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

an hour ago
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown Results

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Navjot Sidhu reveals the Miracle of Dhoni: 'He's the first person...'

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. 'Arrested Out of Arrogance of Power': First Reaction of Kejriwal's Wife

    India News13 hours ago

  3. 'Painful...': AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Anand Mahindra gifts Sarfaraz Khan's father a Thar after son's debut

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo