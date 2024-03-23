Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 11:26 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP-JDS Finalise Seat Sharing in Karnataka
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJD Announces To Contest LS Polls Solo Amid Resignation of Senior Leader & MP Bhartruhari Mahtab
- Elections
- 2 min read
10: 51 IST, March 23rd 2024
In a massive jolt to the Congress, the 6 rebel Himachal MLAs and 3 independent legislators are planning to join BJP.
Advertisement
10: 32 IST, March 23rd 2024
After conducting a series of core group meetings, BJP is likely to hold CEC meeting today evening at party national headquarters. This could be the BJP's final CEC meeting. States to be likely in focus are: Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha, Gujarat and West Bengal.
8: 59 IST, March 23rd 2024
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin campaigned in Thanjavur during his morning walk today. During this, he also interacted with the public.
Advertisement
8: 08 IST, March 23rd 2024
The BJP's Lok Sabha election in-charge in Rajasthan Dr Vinay Sahastrabuddhe on Friday asked party workers to be ready for hard work ahead.
He was addressing a joint meeting of the party's election management committee, Lok Sabha cluster in-charge and coordinators of its state office here. "We have to work hard to make our candidates win the Lok Sabha election so that Rajasthan can score a hat-trick of victory on all the seats," he said.
7: 53 IST, March 23rd 2024
Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to contest the Lok Sabha Election 2024 alone. Sharing the decision of the microblogging site, X Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal announced that the party will contest all 147 assembly constituencies and all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies alone under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.
Advertisement
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 07:58 IST