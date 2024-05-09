LIVE-BLOG
Updated May 9th, 2024 at 07:35 IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Repoll at Two Bihar Booths Where EVMs Were Vandalised
7: 35 IST, May 9th 2024
Union Minister and Telangana BJP State President G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday expressed confidence in winning the maximum seats in the state and said that the people have realised that the Congress is doing false campaigns.
7: 32 IST, May 9th 2024
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said "all the candidates of Sharad Pawar's party are losing".
7: 30 IST, May 9th 2024
According to Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, polling will take place on May 10 at booth numbers 182 and 183, falling under Beldaur assembly segment.
