Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: As the Lok Sabha election advances, the polling in sixth phase will be held on May 25. In this phase, 58 Lok Sabha constituencies across six states and two Union Territories will go under polls.

The state and UTs undergoing polls in the sixth phase are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats).

As many as 889 candidates are in thee fray, inluding 20 for the rescheduled poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, the Election Commission announced the revised polling date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, changing it from May 7 to May 25 citing logistical, communication, and natural barriers related to connectivity.

The last date for filing nomination for Phase 6 polling in all seven states and UTs excluding Jammu and Kashmir was May 6. Take a look at the list of states and constituencies going into polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024.

Bihar: 8 Seats

1. Valmiki Nagar GEN

2. Paschim Champaran GEN

3. Purvi Champaran GEN

4. Sheohar GEN

5. Vaishali GEN

6. Gopalganj SC

7. Siwan GEN

8. Maharajganj

Haryana: 10 Seats

1. Ambala SC

2. Kurukshetra

3. Sirsa SC

4. Hisar GEN

5. Karnal GEN

6. Sonipat GEN

7. Rohtak GEN

8. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh GEN

9. Gurgaon GEN

10. Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 Seat

1. Anantnag-Rajouri

Jharkhand: 4 Seats

1. Giridih

2. Ranchi

3. Jamshedpur

4. Dhanbad

Delhi: 7 Seats

1. Chandni Chowk GEN

2. North East Delhi GEN

3. East Delhi GEN

4. New Delhi GEN

5. North West Delhi SC

6. West Delhi GEN

7. South Delhi

Odisha: 6 Seats

1. Sambalpur

2. Keonjhar

3. Dhenkanal

4. Puri

5. Bhubaneswar

6. Cuttack

Uttar Pradesh: 14 Seats

1. Sultanpur GEN

2. Pratapgarh GEN

3. Phulpur GEN

4. Allahabad GEN

5. Ambedkar Nagar GEN

6. Domariyaganj

7. Sant Kabir Nagar GEN

8. Lalganj SC

9. Azamgarh GEN

10. Jaunpur GEN

11. Machhlishahr SC

12. Bhadohi GEN

13. Shrawasti

14. Basti

West Bengal: 8 Seats

1. Tamluk GEN

2. Kanthi GEN

3. Ghatal GEN

4. Jhargram ST

5. Medinipur GEN

6.Purulia GEN

7. Bankura GEN

8. Bishnupur

The poll body verified 900 nominations in the sixth phase with Uttar Pradesh reporting highest number of nomionation filling at 470, followed by Haryana at 370 from 10 seats.

Splitted in seven phases, the first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections were successfuly held. The seventh phase polling will be held on June 1 with declaration of results on June 4.