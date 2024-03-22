×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voters Can Present These 12 Additional Documents To Cast Vote - Check List

The initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters can exercise their voting rights without hindrance, even if they do not possess the traditional EPIC card

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voters can present 12 additional documents to cast vote
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voters can present 12 additional documents to cast vote | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Chandigarh: In a bid to enhance accessibility and facilitate smoother voting experience, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced 12 additional documents as acceptable proofs of identity for voters in Punjab during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

This initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters can exercise their voting rights without hindrance, even if they do not possess the traditional Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

Details of the Announcement: 

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, has announced the list of alternative documents recognized by the ECI for the purpose of casting votes, as per ANI reports. 

Alongside the EPIC, voters can now present any of the following documents at the polling stations:

  1. Aadhaar card
  2. MGNREGA job card
  3. Bank or Post office passbooks with photographs
  4. Health insurance smart card issued under the Ministry of Labour scheme
  5. Driving License
  6. PAN card
  7. Smart card issued by RGI under NPR
  8. Indian Passport
  9. Pension documents with photograph
  10. Service ID cards (with photograph) issued by Central or State governments or Public Sector Undertakings/Public limited Companies
  11. Official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
  12. Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

With the expanded list of acceptable identity proofs, the Election Commission aims to uphold the democratic principles of inclusivity and accessibility in Punjab's electoral process. 

This initiative shows ECI's commitment to ensuring that every eligible citizen can contribute to shaping the nation's future through their votes.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:38 IST

