Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Closer Look at NRIs' Voting Rights in India - Check Details

Before NRIs can cast their votes, they must first register themselves with the Election Commission of India, eligibility and other important details inside

Rishi Shukla
A Closer Look at NRIs' Voting Rights in India
A Closer Look at NRIs' Voting Rights in India | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the 2024 general elections marking a significant juncture in India's democratic journey, the spotlight once again turns to the issue of enabling Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to exercise their right to vote. While amendments have been made to facilitate NRI participation in the electoral process, challenges persist. 

Let's understand the complexities of NRI voting rights and the avenues available for them to cast their votes.

Registering as an NRI Voter

Before NRIs can cast their votes, they must first register themselves with the Election Commission of India. Eligibility criteria include being at least 18 years old, and not acquiring foreign citizenship. Registration can be done online through the official website of the Election Commission.

screengrab of  https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Additionally, NRIs can physically fill out Form 6A and submit it to the Electoral Registration Officer, along with necessary documents such as passport and visa endorsements.

Screengrab of NRI elector tracking page

With the help of tracking system electors can keep a track of their voter id registration process.

Voting Options for NRIs in the General Elections 2024

Physical Voting at Electoral Booths: NRIs can vote at designated electoral booths by registering via Form 6A. However, they must be physically present in India on the voting day and carry their Voter ID cards and passports.

Proxy Voting: An amendment to the People Representation Act in 2018 allows NRIs to vote by proxy. They can nominate a relative in India to cast their vote on their behalf, subject to detailed guidelines yet to be released.

E-Postal Ballot (Remote Voting): The government is piloting a project for E-Postal Ballot through a secure online gateway. Once implemented, NRIs can vote remotely, akin to voting in company AGMs.

Postal Ballots and Internet Voting: While these options were considered, the government has refrained from adopting them due to concerns about verifying voters' identities and security issues.

Voting through Indian Embassies: This proposal was rejected by the Election Commission due to jurisdictional complexities and security concerns.

The journey towards empowering NRIs to vote in Indian elections has seen progress, yet significant hurdles remain. As India continues to embrace technological advancements, finding secure and convenient voting mechanisms for NRIs is paramount to ensuring their active participation in shaping the country's future.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:02 IST

