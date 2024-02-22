Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have finalized their seat negotiation talks for Delhi. According to media reports AAP will contest four seats, while Congress will vie for three seats in Delhi. The two alliance partners are likely to make the decision public soon. The Congress had reportedly demanded key constituencies from the ruling party — one seat each from northeast, northwest and central Delhi (Either from New Delhi or Chandni Chowk). Congress is also planning to field at least one Dalit face in the national capital. A general category face and a woman candidate will also be fielded by the party.

Congress finalises its pact with Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh

In a bid to save the alliance, the Congress party seems to have conceded defeat by accepting the offer of 17 seats from the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The development comes at a time when the INDI alliance is grappling with challenges, with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) deciding to contest independently in Bengal and Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, Nitish Kumar had already realigned with the NDA in Bihar. Earlier the alliance in UP was also on the brink of collapse after the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP offered the Congress 11 seats.

Confirming alliance with Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said that there is 'no dispute with Rahul Gandhi'. His statement comes after SP and Congress reached a consensus on seat-sharing talks. For the unversed, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a joint press conference, Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande said, "I am delighted to tell you that it has been decided that in Uttar Pradesh the INC will contest on 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will have candidates of INDI Alliance - from SP and other parties."

Full List of 17 Lok Sabha Seats That SP Offered to Congress

Raebareli Amethi Kanpur Fatehpur Sikri Bansgaon Saharanpur Prayagraj Maharajganj Banaras Amroha Jhansi Bulandshahr Ghaziabad Mathura Hathras Barabanki Deoria

On being asked why he was not present twice for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Samajwadi Paty Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "All is well that ends well... Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon... All is well that ends well..."