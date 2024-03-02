Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:59 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah to Contest From Gandhinagar Constituency in Gujarat
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that the party will be fielding Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat.
BJP 1st List for Lok Sabha 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat. | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that the party will be fielding Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat. With the mega election for the key battle of Lok Sabha 2024 just around the corner, the BJP on Sunday released its first list of candidates who will contest from various constituencies in the upcoming the general elections.
