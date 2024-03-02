English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah to Contest From Gandhinagar Constituency in Gujarat

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that the party will be fielding Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced that the party will be fielding Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat. With the mega election for the key battle of Lok Sabha 2024 just around the corner, the BJP on Sunday released its first list of candidates who will contest from various constituencies in the upcoming the general elections. 

 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 18:56 IST

