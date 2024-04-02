Advertisement

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) on Saturday released a list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party Chief Chirag Paswan will contest from Bihar’s Hajipur.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the LJP leader said, “I am adamant about the Hajipur seat.”

Talking about his party’s trajectory, he said, “My own people broke my party. It did not happen in 2.5 years. The alliance also respected our struggles. We kept working and the elders in my family made the decisions. It was their decision to separate.”

LJP, part of the NDA government, is vying for seats in Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui. The party's leader, Chirag Paswan, will be contesting from Hajipur, having relinquished his current position as MP in Jamui, which has been allocated to Arun Bharti this time.

NDA will cross 400 seats with all 40 seats in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

When asked about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Paswan said, “It is important for Modi ji to become PM again. It is not right for two parties to have conflicts in an alliance. Our aim is to win all 40 seats.”

On PM Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar, the National President of Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said, "PM Modi will start the election campaign from Jamui in Bihar on April 4. While we have already started campaigning, there is still a dispute regarding seats and candidates between Mahagathbandhan parties. NDA will cross 400 seats with all 40 seats in Bihar."

People believe in PM Modi’s guarantee: LJP Chief

When asked about his political aspirations, Chirag Paswan stressed, “I work for Bihar first,” adding, “People believe in PM Modi’s guarantee. Bihar got a double engine government after a long time.”

“I have my own priorities. I don’t believe in castes. I want more youth to be given opportunities to contest elections. We gave 2/5 seats to women. We gave seats to well-educated youngsters,” Chirag Paswan said, elaborating about the party’s fabric and dynamics.

Finally talking about his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s rich political legacy, Chirag Paswan said, “If I break my father’s record in getting most votes, he would be the proudest.”