×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Bihar Got a Double Engine Govt After Long: Chirag Paswan Hopeful of NDA Securing 40 Seats in State

While PM Modi will start the election campaign from Jamui in Bihar on April 4, LJP chief Chirag Paswan will contest from Bihar’s Hajipur

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Chirag Paswan
LJP chief Chirag Paswan will contest from Bihar’s Hajipur for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) on Saturday released a list of five candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party Chief Chirag Paswan will contest from Bihar’s Hajipur.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the LJP leader said, “I am adamant about the Hajipur seat.” 

Advertisement

Talking about his party’s trajectory, he said, “My own people broke my party. It did not happen in 2.5 years. The alliance also respected our struggles. We kept working and the elders in my family made the decisions. It was their decision to separate.”

LJP, part of the NDA government, is vying for seats in Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui. The party's leader, Chirag Paswan, will be contesting from Hajipur, having relinquished his current position as MP in Jamui, which has been allocated to Arun Bharti this time.

Advertisement

NDA will cross 400 seats with all 40 seats in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

When asked about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Paswan said, “It is important for Modi ji to become PM again. It is not right for two parties to have conflicts in an alliance. Our aim is to win all 40 seats.”

Advertisement

On PM Modi's upcoming visit to Bihar, the National President of Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said, "PM Modi will start the election campaign from Jamui in Bihar on April 4. While we have already started campaigning, there is still a dispute regarding seats and candidates between Mahagathbandhan parties. NDA will cross 400 seats with all 40 seats in Bihar."

People believe in PM Modi’s guarantee: LJP Chief

When asked about his political aspirations, Chirag Paswan stressed, “I work for Bihar first,” adding, “People believe in PM Modi’s guarantee. Bihar got a double engine government after a long time.”

“I have my own priorities. I don’t believe in castes. I want more youth to be given opportunities to contest elections. We gave 2/5 seats to women. We gave seats to well-educated youngsters,” Chirag Paswan said, elaborating about the party’s fabric and dynamics.

Advertisement

Finally talking about his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s rich political legacy, Chirag Paswan said, “If I break my father’s record in getting most votes, he would be the proudest.”

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CEC-Meeting-Sonia-Gandhi-Mallikarjun-Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Akash Ambani, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya

Madhwal's lovely gesture

2 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Teaser Update

6 minutes ago
Sound

OpenAI's Voice Engine

9 minutes ago
Rajasthan

Wildlife Safari Rajasthan

12 minutes ago
5 Injured as Railway Bridge Collapses in Mp's Morena

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Accident

Man Loses Eye

14 minutes ago
Prasad for Ram Navami

Prasad For Ram Navami

15 minutes ago
Mohena Kumari Singh with husband Suyesh Rawat

Mohena Welcomes Baby

18 minutes ago
Tips To Keep Your Pet Birds Safe In Summer

Summer Care For Pet Birds

19 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Rupee ends little changed

19 minutes ago
Ben Stokes stunned by Jasprit Bumrah's delivery

Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

24 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Sambad Sthree Sakthi SS-409 Tuesday Result

STHREE SAKTHI SS-409

25 minutes ago
SSC CHSL 2024 Notification Today

SSC CHSL Notification

25 minutes ago
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles

Stokes out of T20 WC

27 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Nifty ends lower

29 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

33 minutes ago
Disney gains momentum in battle for board seats against activist investors

Disney battle for board

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World15 hours ago

  4. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo