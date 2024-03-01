Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's name figures on the list of candidates who'll likely be fielded by BJP in Lok Sabha Poll 2024. | Image: Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: With the biggest poll battle of the year – the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 around the corner, political circles are abuzz with reports of new faces likely being fielded from some key constituencies in the upcoming general election. A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Election Committee held hours-long meeting till late Thursday night, reports of some prominent figures, including Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons and TV personalities being given a BJP ticket, have emerged.

According to information accessed by Republic, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's name figures on the list of candidates who'll likely be fielded by the ruling saffron party in the LS Poll 2024. The actor is likely to fight on a BJP ticket from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency. Kangana Ranaut, Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj, Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, Satish Poonia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dinesh Sharma and Trivendra Rawat could also get BJP tickets, sources tell Republic.

Additionally, four BJP MPs are also believed to be given tickets from key constituencies in Delhi.









