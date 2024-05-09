Advertisement

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Lok Sabha elections has began with the first phase of voting; this time around, polls will be held in seven parts. The first phase of voting took place on April 19, with the results announced on June 4.

The Election Commission has made complete preparations for this. This time, huge number of people across the country will exercise their right to vote, and many people have already begun to prepare for the election.

Individuals who are unsure of where they need to go to vote, or which polling booths will be available.

You can find your polling booth by using the Voter Helpline App.

This software also allows you to see your name on the voter list.

After installing the Voter Helpline App, you must enter your EPIC number, which is located on your voter card.

After this, you will receive information about your election booth.

So, this election, you can check and locate your polling booth area while online.



