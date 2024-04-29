Congress Announces Fresh List of 4 Candidates for Punjab, Fields Brar from Ludhiana

Advertisement

Chandigarh: Congress released fresh list of candidates for four Lok Sabha seats of Punjab on Monday, April 29. Punjab will vote on June 1, in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, while the results will be announced on June 4.

The Congress has fielded State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Brar fielded from Ludhiana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa fielded from Gurdaspur, Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib and Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib.

The fresh list of candidates was finalised at the party's Central Election Committee meeting held on Saturday. With this, the Congress has announced candidates for 12 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

The Congress had to announces fresh candidates for Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana as sitting Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has been shifted to Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency in this elections while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has joined the BJP. The Congress party is conesting the Lok Sabha polls solo in Punjab.

(This is a breaking copy)