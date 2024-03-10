Image used for representation only. | Image: shutterstock

New Delhi: The Congress Party witnessed a major shock after 32 leaders decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per sources, at least 32 Congress leaders including some big names including Rajendra Singh Yadav, Alok Beniwal, and Lalchand Kataria will be joining the saffron party.

Here's the full list of the leaders who are switching sides:



