Updated March 10th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaders Who Joined BJP Today | Full List

As per sources, at least 32 Congress leaders including some big names including Rajendra Singh Yadav, Alok Beniwal, and Lalchand Kataria will be joining BJP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
bjp vs congress
Image used for representation only. | Image:shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Congress Party witnessed a major shock after 32 leaders decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per sources, at least 32 Congress leaders including some big names including Rajendra Singh Yadav, Alok Beniwal, and Lalchand Kataria will be joining the saffron party.

Here's the full list of the leaders who are switching sides:

 

 


 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

