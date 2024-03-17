Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:15 IST
Gandhis Snap Ties: Rahul Unlikely to Contest from Amethi, Priyanka to Skip Rae Bareli, Say Sources
According to sources, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections
- Elections
- 1 min read
New Delhi: In a significant departure for the Gandhi family from the historical ties with UP’s Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies, sources say that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Sonia Gandhi had already ended her Lok Sabha candidature from Rae Bareli. Union minister Smriti Irani was already fielded to contest from Amethi by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Sources also said that party workers were told not to work on those lines in the two constituencies.
Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:08 IST
