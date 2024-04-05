×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': SP Leader Shivpal Yadav's Video Goes Viral Ahead of Elections

In the 30-second Yadav said that people who vote for their party are fine, or else they have their own people who make them win by lakhs of votes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Hisaab Kitab Hoga': SP Leader Shivpal Singh's Video Goes Viral Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
'Hisaab Kitab Hoga': SP Leader Shivpal Singh's Video Goes Viral Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: As we wait for the most awaited elections, the Lok Sabha elections 2024, all parties are campaigning in full swing to woo votes. However, a video recently went viral showing Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav where he could be seen allegedly threatening people during an election gathering in Badaun.

In the video, Shivpal stands on the stage saying, "We will ask for votes from everyone, if you vote then it will be fine or else will settle accounts later (phir hisaab kitaab hoga)."

Following this, people have said on social media that Shivpal Singh is threatening voters.

For the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Shivpal Singh Yadav from the Badaun Lok Sabha seat.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

